How to fix the Nanoleaf unreachable error

Jon Bitner
By

Nanoleaf makes some of the most popular smart lights of 2023. From light bulbs and LED strips to colorful geometric tiles and more, the company has a lighting solution for every inch of your smart home. Setting up Nanoleaf products is just as simple as you’d expect – although every so often you might notice that your Nanoleaf accessories are unreachable.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Nanoleaf device

  • Owner's manual (optional)

  • Smartphone with companion app

If you’re getting this pesky error, here’s how to fix the Nanoleaf unreachable error and get back to illuminating your home.

Nanoleaf Essentials A19 3-Pack of bulbs in living room.

How to fix the unreachable Nanoleaf error

After installing your Nanoleaf item, you might get a notification on your smartphone that the device is “unreachable.” When this happens, you won’t be able to access it remotely, and many of its features are effectively disabled. Thankfully, there are a few easy ways to fix this problem.

Step 1: The first thing you’ll want to check is that you are on the same Wi-Fi network as your product. Simply check your smartphone’s Wi-Fi settings to ensure you’re using the same one you synced your Nanoleaf product to. Do this, and the unreachable error should resolve itself.

Step 2: If that doesn’t work, you can try power cycling your router (that is, turning it off and back on), or unplugging your Nanoleaf product and plugging it back in.

Step 3: If none of the above work, you might need to delete the product, reconnect it, and perform a firmware update.

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon on a wall.

How to update Nanoleaf firmware

Updating your Nanoleaf firmware is a bit more involved than the other solutions to the “unreachable” problem, but it’s still not too terrible. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Step 1: First, you’ll need to remove the device from your Nanoleaf app. This can be done by selecting the More tab at the bottom of the screen and entering the My Devices submenu. Press and hold on the device you’d like to select, then press the Delete button.

Step 2: Next, reconnect the product following the instructions provided by your owner’s manual.

Step 3: Once you’ve reconnected the product, dive back into the More menu and select Firmware Updates.

Step 4: Select the product you’d like to update, then follow the steps on the screen to finish the process.

Step 5: If you’re still having trouble, be sure to check out the official Nanoleaf Helpdesk for more details.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner

Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on various websites beyond Digital Trends, including Slickdeals, TheGamer, and AndroidPolice. He holds a degree in Biology and previously worked as a Medical Editor before joining the gaming industry.

When not playing video games, he can be found mountain biking, hiking, or checking out the latest series on Netflix.

