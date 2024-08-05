 Skip to main content
How to factory reset the Mila Air Purifier

The Mila Air Purifier is designed to be up and running in minutes, and it doesn't require a lot of maintenance to keep it running without any hiccups. However, every so often, you may encounter an issue with your Mila, be it a connectivity hiccup or a problem with the fan not activating. While there are often troubleshooting steps you can take (such as checking the position of your air filter or restarting your phone), performing a factory reset is a last-ditch effort to correct the issue.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Mila Air Purifier

But since there's no factory reset button on the device or located within the mobile app, it can be confusing if you're trying to figure out how to perform the action. Thankfully, there's a quick way to factory reset your Mila that takes just a few minutes. So if you're looking for a way to troubleshoot issues or are prepping to sell your Mila, here's how it works.

How to factory reset the Mila Air Purifier

Keep in mind that performing a factory reset on your Mila Air Purifier will wipe all your existing settings. This makes it great if you want to start fresh, but it also means you'll need to go through the setup process again. Once you've decided that a factory reset is the right option for you, follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Turn off your Mila Air Purifier. The power button is located on the bottom of the device toward the back panel.

Step 2: Remove the front filter panel, exposing the air filter inside.

Step 3: Turn on the Mila Air Purifier using the power button.

Step 4: You should now see a message on its display telling you to press all three buttons to start the Factory Reset.

Step 5: Hold down all three buttons on the Mila screen to begin the process.

If you decide not to go through with the factory reset, you can power off the device instead of pressing all three buttons. However, be sure to keep the device powered on once the factory reset has been initiated, otherwise you may run into issues. Once the reset is complete, you should be able to go through the setup process as if it were a brand new device.

Topics
