How to set up and install smart lights

By
1153868 autosave v1 smart apartment living room lights
Jenny McGrath/Digital Trends

Plain-jane bulbs are so yesterday. Smart lights are in, not only because they're one of the easiest ways to enter the world of smart home tech, but also because they're one of the most affordable. Most smart lights operate in the same fundamental way; while specific instructions might vary from one to another, the following steps will hit the highlights for most brands of lights.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Smart lights

  • Mobile device

Even if you aren't tech-savvy, don't worry. Setting up these lights is easy; in fact, I often recommend smart lights for first-time smart home users, as they're a great way to get started and familiarize yourself with the technology.

How to set up smart lights

Setting up smart lighting follows a similar process, whether you're installing a smart bulb, a set of light panels, or a light strip. The on-screen instructions in the apps will guide you through any brand-specific requirements.

Step 1: Download the app and create an account.

Note: Use a single account for all of your smart home devices. Many brands allow you to log in using your Gmail account.

Step 2: Open the app and look for an option to "Add device" or "Set up new light." Phrasing will vary from app to app. For this example, we're using the AuraScape Smart Hexagon Panels from AIDot.

Step 3: Select the device you want to set up. Depending on your app, you might be able to scan a QR code, search for nearby devices, or choose from a list of options. If your lights are not available as a selection, make sure they are in pairing mode.

Step 4: After you've chosen your lights, proceed to the next step. In this case, that means connecting them to your home Wi-Fi network.

Step 5: (For smart light panels only.) Select the number of panels you have connected.

Step 6: Select the position of the controller in your lighting layout.

Step 7: After this, some devices will prompt you to connect with a smart home assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also do this later.

Smart lights are incredibly convenient. There's nothing like saying, "Alexa, turn off the bedroom" after you've snuggled under the covers. You can also set schedules (for example, my office lights turn on automatically at 7 AM each morning) or even have your lights react to motion.

Beyond that, smart light panels and strips enhance the ambiance of a room. They can change colors, react to music, and so much more. Even in the last five years, smart lights have come a long way.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more.
