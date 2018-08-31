Digital Trends
Smart Home

There is nothing even slightly cube-like about the Huawei AI Cube smart speaker

Andy Boxall
By
1 of 7
Huawei AI Cube
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei AI Cube
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei AI Cube
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei AI Cube
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei AI Cube
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei AI Cube
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei AI Cube
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

No, we haven’t published the wrong pictures, this really is the Huawei AI Cube, which as you can see isn’t a cube at all. It’s a puzzling naming decision. When we asked Huawei about it, the company chose to leave it as one of those great unanswered questions. Maybe the sequel will be called the AI Cylinder, and be shaped like a cube, or maybe we’re just looking at it wrong?

Apart from calling it a cube, the name gives away what this product is all about. It’s Huawei’s smart speaker, incorporating an AI assistant, a speaker system, and unusually a 4G LTE connection too. You’re expecting us to say it uses Google Assistant for the smart capabilities aren’t you? It doesn’t. Amazon’s Alexa has been called up for duty aboard the AI Cube. This allows you to control your smart home devices, take advantage of Alexa’s many Skills, and ask it general questions throughout the day.

Huawei indicated it added its own artificial intelligence expertise in some form to Alexa.

Why not Google Assistant? Huawei was cagey about its reasons, but it’s not the first time Amazon and Huawei have collaborated, having previously added Alexa in the form of an app to the Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphone. Huawei indicated it added its own artificial intelligence expertise in some form to Alexa on the AI Cube too, although in what capacity isn’t clear.

About twice the size of a Google Home, the AI Cube stands tall on a table, and comes with either grey or red cloth covering the speaker array at the base of the unit. A 15-watt mono driver with an aluminum diaphragm is matched with passive radiators to generate the sound, but we only heard Alexa speak during our brief time with the speaker, so we cannot comment on its ability as a music player. Huawei’s own Histen audio technology — usually seen on Huawei and Honor phones — is included, along with four microphones and far-field voice recognition technology so you can speak to Alexa from across the room.

4G LTE, but no battery

If the name has confused you, prepare to furrow your brow further, because the AI Cube has 4G LTE enabled with a SIM card. This doesn’t really make it portable though, as we were told it doesn’t have a battery. We understand the need for portable Bluetooth speakers, but not the need for portable smart speakers, especially when they still need to be plugged into a wall socket. It supports Cat.6 LTE at speeds up to 300Mbps though, and has 802.11AC dual-band Wi-Fi, along with an an Ethernet port under the speaker. On the top you’ll find volume keys and a mute button, and the surrounding around the controls glows when the speaker is active.

Huawei AI Cube
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The AI Cube is joined at IFA 2018 with the Huawei Locator, a location tracker with a battery that provides 60 days of standby and 15 days of actual tracking, which is done using various GPS systems, Assisted GPS, and global roaming. It’s designed so you can keep watch over misbehaving children, errant senior citizens, annoying pets, and easily lost baggage. The unit is matchbox-small, has an IP68 rating for water resistance, and a built-in SOS button. In addition to the GPS, which is accurate down to 5 meters, Bluetooth Low Energy takes over within a 10 meter range, and geo-fences can be setup for alerts.

Taken with the idea of either the AI Cube or Huawei Locator? The AI Cube will be out in Europe around Christmas time, and the price will be announced when it’s ready for sale. There was no comment on a U.S. release, and the AI Cube won’t be released in China either. The Huawei Locator also doesn’t have a price yet, but may be subject to a contract or ongoing fees when it is released in Europe.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2018
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best sales this weekend wayfair
Deals

Give your home an upgrade with the Wayfair Labor Day sale

Labor Day isn't just about taking a break from your labors, it's about enjoying the fruits of those labors. If you're looking to save big on mattresses, kitchenware, home appliances, and more, the Wayfair Labor Day sale has got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to make cold brew coffee iced
Smart Home

How to make cold brew coffee at home

Whether you're a casual joe drinker or a coffee addict, you can likely tell the difference between a good cup and a bad one. Check out our guide to making some of the best coffee we've ever tasted.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
kangaroo motion sensor low cost smart home security xz3zubk8
Smart Home

Kangaroo’s security system offers home protection at an affordable price

Setting up a smart home security is typically expensive, but Kangaroo is setting out to bring down the cost of keeping your home safe by introducing a new line of internet-connected motion sensors that start at $30.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
nanoleaf canvas modular wall lights ifa 2018
Smart Home

The modular Nanoleaf Canvas will light up your entire wall

Nanoleaf introduced its Canvas modular lights at IFA 2018. The lights can be layered on a wall in any pattern to create a unique lighting experience that you have complete control over.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
sharp ifa 2018 appliances smart intellidos 10kg washing machine
Smart Home

Sharp’s smart home lineup at IFA covers all major appliance needs

Sharp has announced a whole smart home’s worth of major appliances, from clothes washers and dryers to a dishwasher, a fridge with a built-in vacuum-pack sealer, and a five-shelf oven.
Posted By Denny Arar
tempow tap bluetooth protocol multi audio
Home Theater

Tempow’s new Bluetooth software ties your smart home together

You can sync your smart speakers with your Bluetooth speakers and even your TV to create multi-room audio or surround sound with Tempow’s new software.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon whole foods delivery prime now
Smart Home

Whole Foods delivery via Amazon Prime arrives in more cities. Is yours among them?

Amazon continues its quest to conquer American commerce as Whole Foods expands free delivery, in under two hours no less, to Prime members in 28 cities serving major markets across the country.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Lenovo smart home essentials
Smart Home

Lenovo augments its smart home line with new camera, plug, and bulb

Lenovo makes a lot of products from laptops to smart televisions but this year it's launching a smart home essentials line that will initially include a plug, smart bulb, and a surveillance camera.
Posted By Clayton Moore
yale smart alarm
Smart Home

Yale’s refreshed Sync security system set to launch in Europe

U.K. security system and lock manufacturer is launching an updated Sync security system in European markets this fall . It includes integrations for Amazon Alexa and Philips Hue smart lights.
Posted By Clayton Moore
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker packs Harman Kardon audio

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eve light switch strip powerstrip homekit ifa 2018 eu lifestyle 02
Smart Home

Eve’s latest products aren’t sexy, but they’ll make your house smarter

At IFA 2018, smart home company Eve went for practical instead of sexy and introduced an internet-connected light switch, light strip, and power strip -- all of which feature Apple HomeKit compatibility.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
anker soundcore flare s and eufy robovac 30c soundflare
Smart Home

Anker debuts robot vacuum and Alexa-friendly smart speaker at IFA 2018

Anker introduced the Soundcore Flare S+ smart speaker and Eufy Robovac 30C at IFA 2018. The Flare S+ speaker adds battery power and Alexa compatibility. The Robovac 30C, now Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, also gains suction power.
Posted By Bruce Brown