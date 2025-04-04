 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home News

Hue gives users eight new free spring-focused themes

By
A TV with ambient backlighting from Philips Hue.
Philips

The latest Philip Hue app update, version 5.39, is now available from download from both the iOS and Android stores. This update introduces brand-new scenes, each of which has a distinctive springtime-theme. All of the themes are available now in the Hue scene gallery, and you should be able to find them after you update your app.

The eight scenes are Nature’s colors, Precious, Narcissa, Baby’s breath, Crocus, Blossom, Spring lake, and Spring blossom. Various shades of pink, yellow, and green dominate the scenes, but the most impressive of all is the Nature’s colors option.

Recommended Videos

Its description says, “Bring the best of nature inside with this outdoors-inspired All-day scene, which transitions automatically throughout the day.” You’ll need more than one Hue light to get the full effect, though! It’s a great example of the newer 24-hour scenes, where the color changes depending on the time of day.

People gather in the living room under lighting by the Philips Hue recessed downlight.
Philips

This is just the latest in a recent series of updates on Hue’s part. Several weeks ago, the company partnered with Samsung SmartThings to greatly enhance the Works With SmartThings lineup, and shortly after that, Hue leaked an upcoming smart doorbell in its own app. The company had faced criticism for what fans saw as stagnant development when, after being known for leading the charge in smart lighting when Hue first came onto the scene, announcements and updates began to slow.

Related

The slew of announcements over the past several weeks feels like the start of a new era for Hue. The company has already proven itself capable of adapting to a changing market, and it’s exciting to see what smart-lighting innovations it’s still cooking up. Details on its smart doorbell are still tightly under wraps, so we don’t yet know the details on that front — but for now, we’ll settle for eight new scenes that are perfect for this time of year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Philips Hue adds support for cameras and sensors
The Philips Hue Secure Camera on a table.

After years of serving as a hub for smart lights, Philips Hue is officially adding support for security cameras and motion sensors. The news came during the annual IFA Convention, with Philips revealing several new classes of products that can interact with the existing Philips Hue lineup. This includes the Philips Hue Secure Wired Camera, Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor, and Philips Hue Secure Floodlight.

The Hue Secure Camera boasts 1080p video capture, night vision, motion notifications, two-way audio, and the ability to sync with existing Hue lights to deter unwanted guests. It can also detect whether an alert is caused by a human, pet, or package without needing to access the cloud (resulting in enhanced privacy and security for your footage).

Read more
Break out of a rut with these useful summer-focused smart home routines
The Amazon Smart Thermostat hanging on wall.

Glorious summertime. Those three to four months of the year when the beach is a constant destination, the kids are free to roam, and your residence becomes the key spot for all your friends and family to hang out. And what better way to amaze your familiars, and build security and efficiency into your life, than with a range of smart home automations?

Whether you're building routines with Alexa and Google Assistant or creating scenes with Apple HomeKit, these if-this-then-that commands are designed to group and simplify a set of smart home actions into one executable -- such as a voice prompt, time of day, or intuitive geofencing that automatically adjusts your thermostat when you leave for work.

Read more
New Roborock S7 Max Ultra boasts maintenance-free dock, impressive mopping skills
Two Roborock S7 Max Ultra models on a stylized background.

Roborock, the brand responsible for some of the best robot vacuums on the market, has pulled back the curtain on the upcoming Roborock S7 Max Ultra. Available on June 11, the premium smart home gadget clocks in at $1,299, but brings serious automation to your home

Much like its older sibling, the S8 Pro Ultra, the S7 Max Ultra functions as both a vacuum and mop. But aside from the ability to clean all surfaces of your home, the big selling point of the S7 Max Ultra is its “Ultra Dock,” which can handle the following maintenance tasks without any manual input:

Read more