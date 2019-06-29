Digital Trends
Smart Home

Huge savings with Google Nest Pre-Prime Day deals at Walmart starting now

Bruce Brown
By

Google and Walmart made a pre-emptive strike against Amazon in the Prime Day 2019 smart home device sales competition by announcing their Pre-Prime Day deals early. Amazon Prime Day 2019 is a full two-day event that runs July 15 and 16. You can enjoy significant price breaks on a variety of Google Nest smart home devices, all available now on Walmart. These deals are good now through July 17, one day after Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day 2019 event ends.

Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart home devices are among the top-selling Prime Day products every year. This year the device deals may be the best yet, in part because Walmart and Google have sent this early shot across Amazon’s bow. By announcing their Pre-Prime Day smart home deals more than two weeks in advance, Google and Walmart’s message is clear: “Bring it.”

We don’t expect Amazon to be shy with its smart home device Prime Day deals, but Google and Walmart’s early foray in the smart home price wars could prompt Amazon to cut prices even deeper. During last year’s Black Friday sales event, we saw Amazon and Walmart change prices daily in open sales competition for some of the hottest items such as Instant Pots and robot vacuums.

Amazon and Google won’t give each other any mercy in device deal pricing. The deepest price cuts will be for their smart home gateway products such as the Echo Dot and Google Home Mini, but we expect the price competition will spread to the full product families. Amazon started shipping the Echo Show 5 this week, for example, and we may see a price war between the Echo Show 5 and the Google Nest Hub.

We’ve listed Google and Walmart’s Pre-Prime Day deals below, organized by function.

Google Nest smart speaker deals

1 of 5
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Google Nest Home Hub
best buy nest security bundle with free google home mini
Google Home Mini
best deals alexa google home amazon walmart
Google Home
Google Home Max Review
Google Home Max Juliana Chokkattu/Digital Trends
huge savings with google nest pre prime day deals at walmart smart light starter kit
Google Smart Light Starter Kit
  • Google Home Mini— $24 off
  • Google Smart Light Starter Kit— $24 off
  • Google Home— $30 off
  • Google Nest Hub— $50 off
  • Google Home Max— $50 off

Google Nest Cam deals

1 of 2
huge savings with google nest pre prime day deals at walmart indoor security cameara 3 pack
Nest Indoor Security Camera 3-pack
best buy nest security bundle with free google home mini cam outdoor 6 900x600 c
Nest Outdoor Security Camera
  • Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack— $50 off
  • Nest Cam Outdoor— $30 off

Google Nest Home security deals

1 of 3
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell
huge savings with google nest pre prime day deals at walmart secure starter kit
Nest Secure Starter Kit
Nest-x-Yale review
Nest X Yale Lock Terry Walsh/Digital Trends
  • Nest Hello video doorbell— $40 off
  • Nest Secure starter kit— $100 off
  • Nest x Yale Lock— $50 off

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

1 of 1
amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals t3007es learning 03 1000x663
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)
  • Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)— $60 off
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals so far and price predictions for July 15
amazon prime day 2019 date announced and best deals so far
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Here are the best Amazon deals so far

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. This is the longest Amazon Prime Day ever.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
black decker air fryer amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes 47% off of this Air Fryer so you can eat cleaner this summer

Prepare crispy and healthy meals for your friends and family using the Black & Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer (HF110SBD). It usually rings in at $149, but with Amazon’s hefty discount, you can get one for only $70.
Posted By Erica Katherina
google home tips and tricks top
Smart Home

OK Google, what else can you do? The best tips and tricks for Google Home

The Home functions in a similar fashion to its main competitor, the Amazon Echo, but has the added benefit of select Google services. Here are few tips to help you make the most of the newfangled device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon products fathers day sale cloud cam 3 pack
Deals

Amazon cuts sweet deals on smart home devices in advance of Prime Day

Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through July 16, we've begun our search for teaser deals leading up to the event. Amazon uses its smart home device brands to build excitement for Prime Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ebay paypal adyen hq
Deals

If Amazon crashes again on Prime Day, eBay has your back

Remember how Amazon's site crashed at the start of Prime Day last year? Well, in a tongue-in-cheek marketing stunt, eBay says it'll add a slew of extra bargains to its own sale if another outage occurs on Prime Day on July 15.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gatebox line clova ai news and
Mobile

New A.I. and voice synthesis makes Gatebox your cutest, cleverest digital pal

The concept of living at home with a friendly, intelligent digital character is almost a reality, due to a partnership between Line, the popular messaging app, and Gatebox, a cult Japanese artificial intelligence company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ahead of Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac featured
Deals

Walmart takes $90 off this reconditioned LG portable air conditioner

Traditional ACs are often expensive and inflexible, leading many shoppers to opt for portable air conditioners. Walmart is offering reconditioned LG 8,000 portable ACs for just $209 each.
Posted By William Hank
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits 3 kit 1
Smart Home

These are the best security camera systems to guard your small business

Security cameras can help small businesses but not all systems are created equally though, and each has its benefits and its drawbacks. We’ve rounded up the best security cameras for small businesses in 2019.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Prepare for Prime Day with our price predictions for Echo, other Amazon devices

The better-prepared you are when Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, the more likely you'll be ready for the best deals. With literally millions of products marked down for Prime Day, lack of preparation could be costly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
kitchenaid coffee maker walmart deal 12 cup glass carafe kcm111ob
Deals

This KitchenAid coffee maker gets a sweet 28% price cut from Walmart

Looking for a no-frills drip coffee maker that will save you time and energy in the morning? Check out the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker. Normally $90, Walmart has cut its price down to $64.
Posted By Erica Katherina
small home appliance deals kitchenaid classic mixer
Deals

Pre-Amazon Prime Day deals: KitchenAid Stand Mixers up to $131 off

If you love to bake, you need to invest in a durable stand mixer. It has to be sturdy and multifunctional. They are pricey pieces of kitchen equipment, but Amazon has hacked the prices on two KitchenAid stand mixers.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones ($250)
Smart Home

Snoring partner? These earbuds can help you get a good night's sleep

Looking for earbuds and headphones you can use when falling asleep? These are the best earbuds for sleeping, with models designed to be comfortable in multiple positions and to offer features specifically made for sleepers!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
google home mini vs amazon echo dot 2018 3rd gen review xxl
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart speaker should run your home?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh