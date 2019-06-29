Share

Google and Walmart made a pre-emptive strike against Amazon in the Prime Day 2019 smart home device sales competition by announcing their Pre-Prime Day deals early. Amazon Prime Day 2019 is a full two-day event that runs July 15 and 16. You can enjoy significant price breaks on a variety of Google Nest smart home devices, all available now on Walmart. These deals are good now through July 17, one day after Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day 2019 event ends.

Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart home devices are among the top-selling Prime Day products every year. This year the device deals may be the best yet, in part because Walmart and Google have sent this early shot across Amazon’s bow. By announcing their Pre-Prime Day smart home deals more than two weeks in advance, Google and Walmart’s message is clear: “Bring it.”

We don’t expect Amazon to be shy with its smart home device Prime Day deals, but Google and Walmart’s early foray in the smart home price wars could prompt Amazon to cut prices even deeper. During last year’s Black Friday sales event, we saw Amazon and Walmart change prices daily in open sales competition for some of the hottest items such as Instant Pots and robot vacuums.

Amazon and Google won’t give each other any mercy in device deal pricing. The deepest price cuts will be for their smart home gateway products such as the Echo Dot and Google Home Mini, but we expect the price competition will spread to the full product families. Amazon started shipping the Echo Show 5 this week, for example, and we may see a price war between the Echo Show 5 and the Google Nest Hub.

We’ve listed Google and Walmart’s Pre-Prime Day deals below, organized by function.

Google Nest smart speaker deals

Previous Next 1 of 5 Google Nest Home Hub Google Home Mini Google Home Google Home Max Juliana Chokkattu/Digital Trends Google Smart Light Starter Kit

Google Home Mini — $24 off

— $24 off Google Smart Light Starter Kit — $24 off

— $24 off Google Home — $30 off

— $30 off Google Nest Hub — $50 off

— $50 off Google Home Max — $50 off

Google Nest Cam deals

Previous Next 1 of 2 Nest Indoor Security Camera 3-pack Nest Outdoor Security Camera

Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack — $50 off

— $50 off Nest Cam Outdoor — $30 off

Google Nest Home security deals

Previous Next 1 of 3 Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell Nest Secure Starter Kit Nest X Yale Lock Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

Nest Hello video doorbell — $40 off

— $40 off Nest Secure starter kit — $100 off

— $100 off Nest x Yale Lock — $50 off

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

Previous Next 1 of 1 Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) — $60 off

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.