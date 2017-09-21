You can control Hunter Fan’s Alexa-enabled smart fans with just your voice

Why it matters to you There are Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers, home security gadgets, and appliances. Now, thanks to Hunter Fans, ceiling fans have joined that group.

There are Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers, home security gadgets, and appliances. Why not ceiling fans? Hunter Fan Company announced this week that it is the latest to add the popular voice-activated assistant to its products.

The most recent collection includes Alexa capabilities on several models, including the Apache, Signal and Symphony ceiling fans.

You can now activate these fans with a voice command directed to Alexa, which allows you to choose the speed and lighting level of the device. Setup requires you to combine a Hunter Wi-Fi-enabled fan with the SIMPLEconnect app that can be found on the Apple Store or Google Play. Afterwards, you can link your smartphone and smart fan with Alexa.

The Apache ceiling fan retails for $399 on most e-commerce sites and is claimed to create powerful air movement without making much noise. You can also change your fan’s direction from downdraft to updraft, depending on the season.

At $349, the Hunter Signal is a more affordable model that comes equipped with an LED bulb as well as a reversible fan.

The Symphony is the most pared-down model of the lot. It sells for $299 and is available with a matte nickel finish.

“Our innovation is driven by our consumers’ evolving needs. So when we looked at how to continue to bring functionality and thoughtfully designed products to the marketplace, partnering with Amazon was a natural next step,” said Hunter CEO John Alexander in a press release. “The connected home is forecasted to grow even more in the coming years, and we’re excited for the opportunity to provide products that consumers desire, along with the performance and technology they expect.”

The company is among the first to combine Alexa into ceiling fans. Its first smart fan was introduced in 2015 at CES and connected to Apple’s HomeKit.

You can find Hunter SIMPLEconnect products at HunterFan.com, as well as in lighting showrooms, home centers and e-commerce sites around the nation.

Five new finishes for the current models will be unveiled in the fall as part of the Hunter SIMPLEconnect line, as will a new fan design called the Brunswick. More fans will be released in 2018.