This robot lawn mower is $400 off for Amazon Prime Day

One of the best Prime Day deals is one we don’t see too often — a hefty discount on a robot lawn mower. The robot lawn mower in question is the Husqvarna Automower 415X. It’s usually priced at $2,000 but it’s down to $1,600 right now so you’re saving 20% off the regular price. This still isn’t exactly cheap but if you’re someone in need of an easier way to keep your garden and yard maintained, it’s a good investment. One of the better Prime Day smart home deals around, let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower

Husqvarna features in our look at the best robot lawn mowers thanks to its excellent reputation. It’s particularly well suited for small to medium yards. If you’re wondering how robot lawn mowers work, the Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower is the perfect example. You simply set it up by defining the mowing area with the included boundary wire and sync it with your phone and the companion app. From there, you can control it from anywhere. It’s capable of cutting up to 0.4 acres before having to head back to base with it able to cope with up to 40-degree slopes. It has a cutting width of 8.7 inches and an area capacity of 680 square feet per hour.

At all times, the Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower can do the hard work for you. You can also control scheduling, adjust settings, track its location, and check the mowing status. You can also establish stay-out zones and areas that need some extra attention. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, saving you the need to use the app all the time.

Equipped with GPS theft tracking and a built-in alarm system, you won’t have to worry about your Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower being stolen either.

If you’ve been reading up on how robot lawn mowers work and figured out you need one, you’ll appreciate the Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower. Usually priced at $2,000, it’s down to $1,600 for a limited time only. And when we say limited, we mean only while Prime Day lasts so you only have the next day to decide. Snap it up now if it seems right for you.

