Who needs batteries? This toothbrush runs on a modified watch mechanism

Why it matters to you If you find yourself in a situation where you've got no access to power, this battery-free powered toothbrush could be the perfect solution.

Next to our smartphones, electric toothbrushes are among the best gadgets in our lives, guaranteeing a hygienist-approved tooth clean at the start and end of each day. The one time we hate our electric toothbrushes? When we forget to charge the battery, and they whir to a sad halt mid-brush. That is a problem that a new Kickstarter campaign promises to bring an end to — courtesy of a “hybrid toothbrush” which promises the power and performance of an electric toothbrush, without any need for batteries or electricity.

Claiming to be the first brush of its kind, the Be. toothbrush operates on a principle not entirely unlike a watch movement mechanism, reappropriated to deliver a higher torque in a shorter time span. Using a series of power springs, dampers, gear boxes, and other components, its makers boast that it can give you an electric toothbrush-level clean in exchange for you giving it a few brief twists before you use it — much like winding a watch.

“There are 1,440 minutes in a day, and the average person uses four of the minutes a day to brush their teeth,” Patrick Triato, CEO of manufacturer Goodwell Company, told Digital Trends. “That means that for 99.73 percent of every day, your toothbrush is just sitting there, and if it’s an electric toothbrush it’s either trickle charging or slowly draining a disposable battery. We believe that some things just don’t need batteries, especially things that go unused for 99.73 percent of the time. The Be. brush is pioneering a whole new category of toothbrush that does not use batteries, cables, chargers or electricity, yet gives you the diamond clean of a powered toothbrush. Why is this exciting? From situations like disaster relief to military use to your weekend backpack trip, having a brush that doesn’t need the grid to give you a better clean is something we believe is going to change the landscape.”

Provided it works as well as its creator suggests, this could be a “must-have” product. If you want to get hold of a Be. toothbrush of your own, you can pre-order one on Kickstarter, where prices start at $49, complete with replacement heads, travel case, and more. Shipping is set to take place in December 2018.