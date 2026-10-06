I’d clear my counter for these 3 Amazon Prime kitchen deals

The counter space in my kitchen is precious. So, I only give it to appliances that have actually earned it. These three Amazon Prime Day deals do: a pod brewer that handles espresso and cold brew, plus two smart toasters that take the guesswork out of breakfast.

Bruvi Single-Serve Coffee Maker Bundle – $198.00 (43% off)

If your mornings revolve around a regular cup of coffee, an espresso shot, and something iced, this is my pick. The Bruvi pod machine can brew seven different drinks, making things much easier. Though it only accepts Bruvi’s own B-Pods, the $150 discount and 20 included pods soften that trade-off.

Spec Detail Included Brewer, 20 dark roast pods, reusable canvas bag Water tank 70 oz removable tank cuts daily refills Used pods Auto-ejects into a bin holding six pods App control Remote brewing, scheduling, and pod auto-reorder Gen 3 upgrades Sturdier handle, updated pump, larger-diameter needle

Revolution R180 Connect Smart Toaster + Toastie Press – $249.95 (44% off)

I’d buy this toaster just for the simplicity. Three taps on the screen set your bread type, shade, and how much you want to toast it (fresh, frozen, or reheat). It also remembers your last choice if you’re used to having the same meal every morning. You get six presets that cover bread, bagels, waffles, and pastries.

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Further, the bundled Toastie Press handles grilled cheese without butter. Shoppers rate it 4.6 stars across 91 ratings, which suggests it has potential; it’s just waiting to reach the right audience.

Spec Detail Heating InstaGLO heating claims full heat in 2 seconds Slots Extra-wide slots fit thick slices and bagels Browning Seven shade levels, plus fresh, frozen, reheat Wi-Fi Auto-sets clock, shows weather, flags crumb tray

Revolution R180 Connect Plus Smart Toaster Bundle – $399.92 (20% off)

If you toast everything from sourdough to gluten-free loaves, this is where I’d point you. The Plus expands the Connect’s six presets to 38 bread types (enough for regular cooks and enthusiasts alike), adds a gluten-free mode, and ships with a Warming Rack ideal for reheating croissants and leftover pizza without losing crispness. And yes, its idle screen doubles as a photo frame.

At $150 over the Connect, the asking price might be a bit too steep for buyers. But if you toast different types of bread and like to mix and match stuff, this is the one to go with.