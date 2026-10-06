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I’d clear my counter for these 3 Amazon Prime kitchen deals

Breakfast upgrades that justify every inch of counter space.

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Bruvi / Digital Trends
Best Prime Day Amazon Deals
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
This story is part of the Digital Trends Prime Day 2026 coverage
Updated less than 25 minutes ago

The counter space in my kitchen is precious. So, I only give it to appliances that have actually earned it. These three Amazon Prime Day deals do: a pod brewer that handles espresso and cold brew, plus two smart toasters that take the guesswork out of breakfast. 

Bruvi Single-Serve Coffee Maker Bundle – $198.00 (43% off)

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Bruvi / Digital Trends

If your mornings revolve around a regular cup of coffee, an espresso shot, and something iced, this is my pick. The Bruvi pod machine can brew seven different drinks, making things much easier. Though it only accepts Bruvi’s own B-Pods, the $150 discount and 20 included pods soften that trade-off. 

SpecDetail
IncludedBrewer, 20 dark roast pods, reusable canvas bag
Water tank70 oz removable tank cuts daily refills
Used podsAuto-ejects into a bin holding six pods
App controlRemote brewing, scheduling, and pod auto-reorder
Gen 3 upgradesSturdier handle, updated pump, larger-diameter needle
Buy at Amazon

Revolution R180 Connect Smart Toaster + Toastie Press – $249.95 (44% off)

Appliance, Device, Electrical Device
Revolution / Digital Trends

I’d buy this toaster just for the simplicity. Three taps on the screen set your bread type, shade, and how much you want to toast it (fresh, frozen, or reheat). It also remembers your last choice if you’re used to having the same meal every morning. You get six presets that cover bread, bagels, waffles, and pastries.

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Further, the bundled Toastie Press handles grilled cheese without butter. Shoppers rate it 4.6 stars across 91 ratings, which suggests it has potential; it’s just waiting to reach the right audience.

SpecDetail
HeatingInstaGLO heating claims full heat in 2 seconds
SlotsExtra-wide slots fit thick slices and bagels
BrowningSeven shade levels, plus fresh, frozen, reheat
Wi-FiAuto-sets clock, shows weather, flags crumb tray
Buy At Amazon

Revolution R180 Connect Plus Smart Toaster Bundle – $399.92 (20% off)

Bread, Food, Appliance
Revolution / Digital Trends

If you toast everything from sourdough to gluten-free loaves, this is where I’d point you. The Plus expands the Connect’s six presets to 38 bread types (enough for regular cooks and enthusiasts alike), adds a gluten-free mode, and ships with a Warming Rack ideal for reheating croissants and leftover pizza without losing crispness. And yes, its idle screen doubles as a photo frame. 

At $150 over the Connect, the asking price might be a bit too steep for buyers. But if you toast different types of bread and like to mix and match stuff, this is the one to go with.

SpecDetail
IncludedToaster, Toastie Press, and Warming Rack
HeatingInstaGLO 2.0 claims full heat in 2 seconds
SlotsExtra-wide slots fit thick slices and bagels
Wi-Fi displayShows local time, date, and weather
BrowningSeven shade levels, plus fresh, frozen, and reheat
Buy at Amazon
Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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