iDevices Thermostat now compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

Share

Smart home brand iDevices has updated its Thermostat with Google Assistant compatibility. Now trilingual (sort of), the company’s Thermostat is ready for requests and commands from the three major voice assistants.

The original iDevices Thermostat was compatible with Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. Adding Google Assistant to the mix broadens the product’s reach. Whether you have an Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod, or Google Home smart speaker, you can issue voice commands to check or set the temperature in your house.

Use the iDevices Connected App to enable the Google Assistant. The same app also sets up and manages the full range of iDevices’ smart home electrical switches and sockets.

With the iDevices Thermostat app on your smartphone, you can configure and manage temperature setting schedules remotely.

For example, you can configure weekdays and weekend days to adjust the temperature to save money while you are sleeping or away from home. Set the schedule to adjust the temperature a few minutes before you return from work so you’ll return to a comfortable home.

The Thermostat has two convenience features that provide additional control and flexibility. With the Pause feature, you can override the usual schedule. If you’re on vacation, home because you’re ill, or if you just want a temporary change, with Pause you can set the temperature manually, old-school style, and it will remain in effect for the time duration you choose.

With the Offset Control feature, you can allow for temperature variation in different rooms in your house. When you figure out the temperature difference between your warmest and coolest rooms, setting the offset means you can split the difference for the greatest comfort overall.

According to iDevices, the Thermostat is compatible with most HVAC systems. Because it conforms to the industry-standard size and shape, retrofitting an existing home with the iDevices Thermostat should be a simple matter of connecting the correct wires used to control an original thermostat.

The iDevices Thermostat does not require a separate control hub, but it does need 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi with WPA or WPA2 network security. iDevices backs the Thermostat with a 2-year warranty. Originally $150, the iDevices Thermostat is available for a limited time for $100 on the company website.