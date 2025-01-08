 Skip to main content
Robotic pool cleaner with jaw-dropping 15-hour battery life revealed at CES 2025

Tech company iGarden revealed several new products at CES 2025, but the TurboX and TurboX Master robotic pool cleaners were undoubtedly the most exciting. Both are designed to make pool maintenance effortless — but it’s the TurboX Master and its staggering 15-hour runtime that stood out from the rest of the iGarden lineup.

The iGarden TurboX Master is expected to launch in April, and it’s poised to make waves in the robotic pool cleaner marketplace. While most products can only run for a few hours before needing a recharge, this one can clean for 15 hours before running out of juice. In fact, iGarden says it holds the Guinness Record for the longest continuous operation of a robotic pool cleaner. This is due to its unique AI-inverter technology, which results enhanced battery efficiency without skimping on a premium clean.

Featuring an array of infrared sensors, a gyroscope, and the ability to return to its drop-off point once its battery is drained, it’s a well-designed robot. It looks pretty sleek, too, thanks to a supercar-inspired design that looks just as good as premium pool cleaners from big names like Polaris, Aiper, and Beatbot.

Capable of cleaning both the waterline and removing algae and other stains from the pool floor, it could be a solid choice for autonomous maintenance. According to iGarden, it works with a wide variety of pool shapes and sizes, and is capable of  “cleaning every inch of your pool.”

Best of all, you can easily create cleaning schedules or specify areas that need to be tackled more often — such as walls or floors. And because the pool cleaner features a month of standby time, you won’t have to recharge the device or worry about manual maintenance very often. That means (depending on your settings and pool size), you might only need to charge the robot once a month. Considering most other robotic pool cleaners need to be recharged after each cleaning, that’s a huge win for iGarden.

Toss in a touchscreen interface, a two-year warranty, and a UV-resistant design, and the iGarden TurboX Master is definitely worth keeping an eye on. Expect to learn more about pricing in the coming weeks.

