This Wi-Fi robot vacuum is discounted from $199 to $79

Robot vacuum deals are consistently getting cheaper it seems, with it now possible to buy a robot vacuum for just $79. That’s the case at Walmart with the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum down to $79 for a limited time. It usually costs $199 so you’re saving a huge $120 off the regular price making now the perfect time to upgrade to all the convenience that comes from having a robot vacuum. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum

You won’t see iHome feature in our look at the best robot vacuums but that’s not to say that there aren’t benefits to buying such a cheap robot vacuum today. With the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum, you get up to 2,000pa of strong suction power with up to 100 minutes of runtime ensuring that plenty can be accomplished.

It’s smart too thanks to the iHome app meaning that you can schedule cleaning as well as view the cleaning path it’s taking so you know exactly what’s going on. It has a three brush system and a HEPA filter so it can handle both carpets and hard floors without missing debris. It’s also capable of dealing with pet hair as well with limited hair wrapping causing any issues.

The iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum is also smart enough to keep an eye out for any potentially dangerous drops so it won’t fall downstairs. Besides having one touch controls, there’s also support for Google Assistant and Alexa so you can use voice commands to instruct it to clean up the home or specific areas.

Appreciating that furniture can be awkward, the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum can also tackle going under tight spaces so very little will be missed out. When it eventually runs out of charge, the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum will happily head back to base to recharge.

An incredibly useful addition to your home, buying the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum means less vacuuming for you. It usually costs $199 but it’s currently down to just $79 at Walmart. If you’ve been a little uncertain about robot vacuums, this is your chance to discover how great they are and for much less than usual. Take a look now before the deal ends soon.

