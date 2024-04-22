 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Wi-Fi robot vacuum is discounted from $199 to $79

Jennifer Allen
By
The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum cleaning the floor.
iHome

Robot vacuum deals are consistently getting cheaper it seems, with it now possible to buy a robot vacuum for just $79. That’s the case at Walmart with the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum down to $79 for a limited time. It usually costs $199 so you’re saving a huge $120 off the regular price making now the perfect time to upgrade to all the convenience that comes from having a robot vacuum. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum

You won’t see iHome feature in our look at the best robot vacuums but that’s not to say that there aren’t benefits to buying such a cheap robot vacuum today. With the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum, you get up to 2,000pa of strong suction power with up to 100 minutes of runtime ensuring that plenty can be accomplished.

It’s smart too thanks to the iHome app meaning that you can schedule cleaning as well as view the cleaning path it’s taking so you know exactly what’s going on. It has a three brush system and a HEPA filter so it can handle both carpets and hard floors without missing debris. It’s also capable of dealing with pet hair as well with limited hair wrapping causing any issues.

Related

The iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum is also smart enough to keep an eye out for any potentially dangerous drops so it won’t fall downstairs. Besides having one touch controls, there’s also support for Google Assistant and Alexa so you can use voice commands to instruct it to clean up the home or specific areas.

Appreciating that furniture can be awkward, the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum can also tackle going under tight spaces so very little will be missed out. When it eventually runs out of charge, the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum will happily head back to base to recharge.

An incredibly useful addition to your home, buying the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum means less vacuuming for you. It usually costs $199 but it’s currently down to just $79 at Walmart. If you’ve been a little uncertain about robot vacuums, this is your chance to discover how great they are and for much less than usual. Take a look now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This massive 12-quart rotisserie air fryer is 60% off this weekend
The Supersonic National air fryer with rotisserie on a worktop.

Gilt has one of the best air fryer deals with a huge $230 off the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer. It’s big enough to work as a rotisserie oven and is sure to suit a full household. With such a huge 60% discount going on, it seems likely that this deal won’t stick around for long. If it sounds like the right air fryer for you, hit the buy button now, but if you want some more insight, take a look at what we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer
If you’ve been checking out the best air fryers, you should be delighted with what the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer has to offer. It offers three different functions which include air frying, dehydrating, and working as a rotisserie oven. It has eight different preset cooking functions so you can easily get things done with minimal effort. Just tap the corresponding icon for what you plan on cooking such as fish, chicken or even baking something.

Read more
Go smart or go home: Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is $50 off
An Amazon Echo Show 8 sits on a marble side table.

Unusually, one of the better Amazon Echo deals is at Best Buy rather than Amazon. Right now, you can buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100, saving you $50 off the regular price of $150. A perfect smart display for any room in the house, it’s a great option for accessing information or simply watching a show while cooking. Here’s all you need to know about it before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 works well as “part photo frame, part boombox”. One of the best smart displays around, it’s highly versatile. It has an 8-inch HD touchscreen so you can use it to watch all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. It also has room-filling spatial audio so streaming via Amazon Music, Spotify, or Apple Music is a breeze too. It’s the perfect entertainment accessory for cooking in the kitchen, relaxing in the living room, or working in the home office.

Read more
Get eufy’s new flagship robot vacuum, Omni S1 Pro, at a discount before launch
eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop combo docking station

Deals come and go, but you rarely get the chance to save big before a new product launches. But that's precisely the case with eufy's brand-new flagship robot vacuum and mop combo, the Omni S1 Pro. Representing the pinnacle of the brand's design and technology, this innovative vacuum introduces a host of new and advanced features. From the built-in Eco-Clean Ozone generator to the TurboWash Roller Mop and the all-in-one station with triple self-cleaning support, the Omni S1 Pro is ready to transform your cleaning experiences for the better. Available on Kickstarter starting March 28 at 10AM (EST)  -- that's today -- you can take advantage of some incredible early-bird discounts that allow you to save big before the system even launches.

Here are some of the early-bird discounts available:

Read more