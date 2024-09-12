Ikea already had a surprisingly robust smart home catalog, offering smart blinds, light switches, air purifiers, and a handful of other popular gadgets. It’s now grown even more enticing, as the Dirigera Hub that drives most of the action now offers full Matter support.

As of September 11, all products connected to the Dirigera Hub will work with the interoperability standard. That’s a big win for Ikea, allowing its gadgets to interact with those from other platforms like Apple Home and Google Home. To achieve this, Dirigera is being updated to become a Matter Bridge, allowing it to work with all other Matter products.

Recommended Videos

According to Ikea, “products within lighting, sound, air purification, remote controllers, and sensors” will work with the new Matter update.

“With the introduction of Matter support on Dirigera, we are taking a significant step towards creating a more seamless and interoperable smart home experience,” said Damir Smrkovic, Platform and Technology leader at Ikea of Sweden. “Users no longer need to worry about compatibility — everything will just work together, easily and efficiently.”

Ikea is a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance — the organization responsible for Matter. It’s great to see the system now supported by Dirigera, as this gives users a quick and easy way to sync them up with the rest of their homes. Connected devices can be controlled by the Ikea mobile app, remote controls, a shortcut button, or via voice and motion.

Matter continues to push its way into the market, gaining a larger foothold every year. Along with rollouts from companies like Ikea, Matter itself has gained additional functionality over time, offering support for new types of gadgets and making it easier for homes to implement Matter into their daily lives. Expect to see it keep growing in the future, as several upcoming products shown off at IFA 2024 make full use of the technology.