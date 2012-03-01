IKEA launches $86,500 flat-pack home — but don’t worry, they’ll build it for you

If you’re the kind of person that breaks into a cold sweat when called upon to perform even the simplest of do-it-yourself tasks, then you’ll be delighted to know that IKEA offers help with constructing its latest product — a flat-pack house.

The Swedish furniture giant is famed the world over for its affordable furniture and accessories, but this is the first time it’s come up with a building in which you can put it all.

Called aktiv and retailing for $86,500, the house will be the first in a series of designs offering people an eco-friendly Swedish-inspired home with a functional, wide-open living area that makes careful use of all the available space.

IKEA worked with Oregon-based architectural firm Ideabox to come up with aktiv’s design, which features, as you would expect, a whole of kit from IKEA.

You’ll find state-of-the-art cooking appliances inside, including an induction cooktop and convection oven. As well as a counter-depth refrigerator, the kitchen is also equipped with a dishwasher.

The bedroom incorporates plenty of storage in the form of IKEA closets, while the bathroom has a two-sink vanity and four drawers together with a storage cabinet. The home also comes with IKEA flooring, though one assumes without the arrows.

At just over 53 feet long and 14 feet wide, aktiv is certainly compact yet looking at the images, seems comfortably spacious. One possible annoyance is that the bathroom is en suite, so if you have guests over they’ll have to pass through your bedroom every time they need to powder their nose.

Happily, it seems the biggest challenge facing buyers of the flat-pack house will be getting the darn thing in the trolley, as help is given with constructing aktiv. "For those of us IKEA fans, the pure delight of walking and imagining our way through an IKEA store quickly turns to the daunting task of assembly when we get home," Ideabox's website says. "Not a worry… When your [home] arrives, all of the cabinets, countertops, and flooring are installed… it’s like the best of everything!"

Ideabox presented aktiv to the public last week at the recent Home & Garden Show in Portland, Oregon.