LE iLUX floodlights let you create colorful scenes inside or outside your home

Share

Smart lights tend to be focused on specific areas or widespread for ambient lighting, but rarely do smart lights come in the form of a floodlight. Until now, anyway. LE has announced a new line of iLUX floodlights that let you create colorful scenes both inside and outside of your home. If you want to install smart landscape lighting that you can control with the touch of a button, this is your chance.

The iLUX floodlights can help you create some serious curb appeal, but they can also make it a lot easier to set up holiday decorations, especially with Christmas on the way. Imagine if you could tap your phone and throw a cascade of red, green, blue, and silver on your home or even illuminate your manger scene.

Because the iLUX floodlights function like normal smart lights, you can program them to come on at a certain time or turn them on remotely whenever you want. The lights themselves have an IP65 dust- and water-resistance rating, which means that you won’t need to worry about the weather destroying them. They’ll withstand just about anything short of total immersion in water.

The iLUX App lets you connect as many as 50 of the lights at one time without the need for a gateway. Once you download the app, just search for the lights and select them. You can cover your entire yard and several rooms of the house that way while still controlling each light individually. The lights can also be set to pulse to the beat of the music — again, making these perfect for holiday decorations.

The lights have more than 16 million possible color combinations, as well as eight preset dynamic light modes. The estimated lifespan of each bulb is around 50,000 hours, making the iLUX floodlights a solid purchase that will last for a long time to come. Each light comes with a two-year warranty and outputs 120 lumens.

LE is known for their customer service, and the company has vowed to support customers long after the light has been purchased. The LE website has an FAQ page with detailed walkthroughs on how to set up the lights and start creating your own light shows.