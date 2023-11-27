 Skip to main content
This R2-D2 lookalike is really a smart speaker stand, and it’s $32 for Cyber Monday

Star Wars lovers may enjoy what this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon has to offer, as it resembles one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars universe, R2-D2. And while at heart the Impremli Android Rus-T1 is a decorative knick-knack, in actuality it’s a smart speaker stand that works with a wide variety of the best smart speakers. You can currently grab the little robot for $32, which is a $23 Cyber Monday savings from its regular price of $55.

Why you should buy the Impremli Android Rus-T1 smart speaker stand

R2-D2 is one of the most beloved characters Star Wars has turned out, and while this smart speaker stand is in no way an officially licensed R2-D2 replica, it looks enough like Luke Skywalker’s sidekick for me to call it that if it were at my bedside. It has rotatable legs that allow for it to stand in different positions on tables, shelves, kitchen counters, and even around the office. It includes a set of interchangeable blue accessories, but should you want to move the representation away from R2-D2, you can purchase additional colors that are sold separately.

And while the look of the Impremli Android Rus-T1 is fun and nostalgic, we can’t lose sight of the fact that it’s a smart speaker stand. As such, it’s actually able to improve the sound of many smart speakers when playing music. It’s compatible with a number of popular smart speakers. These include several generations of the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, including the most recent Amazon Echo Dot 5 model and the Amazon Echo Dot 5 with Clock. The Apple HomePod Mini is another smart speaker that will fit into the Impremli Android Rus-T1, as is the Google Home Mini. If you don’t currently have a smart speaker you can take the money you save on the Impremli Android Rus-T1 over to the Amazon Echo Cyber Monday deals.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

The Impremli Android Rus-T1 is a super fun Cyber Monday deal that will look good blasting sound from any place in your home. The smart speaker is currently discounted to just $32, which is a $23 savings from its regular price of $55.

