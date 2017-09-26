Infani smart baby monitor gives parents peace of mind, a little extra shut-eye

Why it matters to you Infani is touted as the first smart baby monitor on the market that uses an HD camera and IR sensors to examine your baby's activity.

Are they sleeping? Are they breathing properly? Is it too warm in the room?

Every new parent worries about these things after coaxing their baby to sleep and softly closing the door.

They now have a little help thanks to Infani, the smart baby monitor that helps you remotely keep an eye on everything your little one is doing. The device — a small camera with a long arm that attaches to a crib — provides 24-hour monitoring and uses technology to keep track of your baby’s breathing and activity. Infani pings your phone with alerts of unusual activity, such as if the baby stops breathing for 10 seconds. The functionality is cable-free and is designed to appease parents who often lose sleep over their baby’s sleep.

You’ll get alerts when your child wakes up, meaning that you don’t have to sleep with the volume cranked up on a traditional monitor or constantly tip-toe into the room to check your baby’s sleep status. It uses an IR illuminator, Doppler radar, artificial intelligence, depth-mapping tech similar to an iPhone X, and an HD camera for a more comprehensive picture of your baby at all times. Infani also comes equipped with temperature- and humidity-sensing capabilities to ensure your baby is comfortable.

The camera offers high-resolution images and video of your child, promising vivid nighttime vision. Want to review your baby’s sleep patterns the night before? Recordings of your child are saved on the cloud. Infani offers a year’s worth of free cloud compatibility. Up to seven days of footage can be saved, making it easy for you to choose a date and watch. You can download footage and other data from any day if you’d like to save it on the cloud or an external hard drive. The data can then be shared with anyone, including your baby’s pediatrician.

The arch-like design of the smart device is flexible, allowing you to adjust the camera and sensors based on the size and shape of your child’s crib.

The product is already available in Taiwan, and will launch on Kickstarter in the U.S. on Tuesday, September 26. The cost is $259.