You’ll be shocked how affordable this electronic standing desk is

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’ve been waiting for great standing desk deals, we’ve spotted a good one courtesy of Best Buy. Right now, you can buy the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control for $300, saving you $45 off the regular price of $345. It’s a great desk for either standing or sitting at and offers a sturdy design for the price. Either hit the buy button below or read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control

We’ve all moved on from simply being happy with the best computer desks. Now we’ve learned that the best standing desks are the solution as they keep us fitter and healthier while we work. That’s where the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control is perfect. It offers either standing or sitting positions with the height easily adjustable via an electric switch. You can raise it up to a standing position of 48.4 inches or choose to rest easy with a sitting position of 28.7 inches. Whatever works best for you is available here.

The desk is sturdily built so you get a stable work surface whatever the position with the tabletop able to hold up to 110 pounds. Measuring 47.2 inches by 23.6 inches, there’s enough space to fit everything you need such as your computer, monitor, and other home office equipment. It also has cable ties for managing your power cords, thereby keeping your desk space more organized and tidier. It looks good too thanks to a clean and modern look that’s professional wherever you place it. Finally, if you’re worried about any damage occurring when you adjust it, there’s anti-collision technology so the desk is automatically reversed if it happens to hit an object while being raised or lowered.

Offering all the essentials you could need from a standing desk, the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control is normally priced at $345 but right now, it’s down to $300 when you buy from Best Buy today. If you want a great way to reap the benefits of a standing desk setup, this is an excellent solution. Snap it up now before you miss out.

Best Buy’s deal of the day is $120 off this Dyson cordless vacuum
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 10, 2023
walmart drops price on dyson v7 animal and other vacuums from irobot shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner

One of the best cordless vacuum deals today is on a very popular model -- the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum. Normally priced at $400, it's down to $280 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $120, the offer ends when the day ends so you really don't have much time to grab a great bargain like this. A cordless vacuum can make a world of difference to your cleaning routine and we're here to explain why you need the Dyson V7 in your life.

Why you should buy the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson makes many of the best cordless vacuums so while the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum may not make this list, it's still worth paying attention to. It offers the powerful Dyson level of suction you'd expect with a de-tangling Motorcar cleaner head that's capable of cleaning carpets and hard floors effectively. It also has hair removal vanes for clearing long hair along with pet hair from the brush bar. While it might not be one of the best vacuums for pet hair, it's still a good alternative. Much of that is thanks to its advanced, whole-machine filtrations system that captures pet allergens and fine dust before expelling cleaner air. It can trap 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns in Boost mode with at least 99.97% snagged in regular modes.

Protect your home with a Ring Video Doorbell for $70 with this deal
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 9, 2023
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

If you've been waiting for Ring doorbell deals before you invest in the security device, here's your chance -- Best Buy is selling the Ring Video Doorbell for just $70, following a $30 discount to its sticker price of $100. You can't put a price on your family's safety, but you might as well enjoy savings along the way with this offer. There's no telling how much time you've got left to take advantage of this bargain though, so you should finalize the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell
The Ring Video Doorbell is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, so it's very easy to install as you don't need professional help in dealing with wiring. Once it's up and running, the video doorbell's 1080p HD camera and two-way talk function will let you see, hear, and speak with people at your front door from your smartphone, tablet, or any device running on Amazon's Alexa through the Ring app. You'll receive real-time notifications when someone is standing outside your door, such as visitors or delivery people, and there's also a Quick Replies feature that will let you answer the door using preset responses.

Where to buy a Dyson Airwrap or Supersonic Hair Dryer for Valentine’s Day
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 8, 2023
A close up of someone holding the Dyson Airwrap

If you're looking to treat your loved one to a highly sought-after gift this Valentine's Day, we've got all you need to know about where to order a Dyson Airwrap and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer so you get it in time for the big day. Right now, you can order from Best Buy for delivery by February 13 or you can choose to collect the device at a local store as early as today. However you choose to acquire the Airwrap or SuperSonic hair dryer, your loved one is going to adore how thoughtful you are.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer -- $430

One of the best hair dryers out there, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is going to revolutionize your self-care. The hair dryer has a small yet powerful Dyson digital motor V9 that is combined with air multiplier technology to produce a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air so you get fast drying along with precision styling. It's designed to protect your hair from extreme heat damage too with five styling attachments also included to cater to different hair types. A new attachment hides flyaways in a single pass so you get a smooth and shiny finish. Three speed settings are available as well as four heat settings too. With intelligent heat control that has the hair dryer measure air temperature over 40 times a second to regulate the heat, this is the ultimate hair dryer right now. It even looks super stylish and high-end.

