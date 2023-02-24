If you’ve been waiting for great standing desk deals, we’ve spotted a good one courtesy of Best Buy. Right now, you can buy the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control for $300, saving you $45 off the regular price of $345. It’s a great desk for either standing or sitting at and offers a sturdy design for the price. Either hit the buy button below or read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control

We’ve all moved on from simply being happy with the best computer desks. Now we’ve learned that the best standing desks are the solution as they keep us fitter and healthier while we work. That’s where the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control is perfect. It offers either standing or sitting positions with the height easily adjustable via an electric switch. You can raise it up to a standing position of 48.4 inches or choose to rest easy with a sitting position of 28.7 inches. Whatever works best for you is available here.

The desk is sturdily built so you get a stable work surface whatever the position with the tabletop able to hold up to 110 pounds. Measuring 47.2 inches by 23.6 inches, there’s enough space to fit everything you need such as your computer, monitor, and other home office equipment. It also has cable ties for managing your power cords, thereby keeping your desk space more organized and tidier. It looks good too thanks to a clean and modern look that’s professional wherever you place it. Finally, if you’re worried about any damage occurring when you adjust it, there’s anti-collision technology so the desk is automatically reversed if it happens to hit an object while being raised or lowered.

Offering all the essentials you could need from a standing desk, the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control is normally priced at $345 but right now, it’s down to $300 when you buy from Best Buy today. If you want a great way to reap the benefits of a standing desk setup, this is an excellent solution. Snap it up now before you miss out.

