This Instant Pot deal knocks $50 off the 8-quart model

By
The Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1 1 on a white background.
Instant Pot

Best Buy has one of the better Instant Pot deals around with $50 off the Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp with 11 functions. It usually costs $200, but it’s down to $150 today. The 25% discount makes now a great time to buy with the slow cooker and other features sure to save you plenty of time and money in the future. If that sounds tempting, we’re here to explain all you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1

As the name suggests, the best thing about the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1 is its wealth of features. Through the pot, you can air fry (meaning little need for one of the best air fryers), roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté pan, sterilize, and even use as a rice cooker and yogurt maker. It also works well as a food warmer.

The Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1 uses up to 60% less energy than traditional electric ovens while being incredibly simple to use. It has 11 customizable Smart Programs for all its tasks from pressure cooking to making soup, beans, rice, poultry, and many other things. Its air fryer lid includes Evencrisp technology so you get extra crunch and deliciousness. There’s also a versatile inner cooking pot which is made from food-grade stainless steel steel with a tri-ply bottom which offers more even cooking and has an anti-spin design which secures the pot for perfect sautéing.

The pressure cook function makes one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods while you can opt to slow cook instead if you’d rather place food in the slow cooker at the start of the day ready to be done when you’re home from work. However you use the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1, it can cook for up to 8 people while it’s simple to clean up thanks to its fingerprint resistant stainless steel sides and dishwasher safe accessories.

If you’re wondering which Instant Pot to buy, we can’t see you being disappointed in the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1. It normally costs $200 but right now, you can buy it from $150. A chunky saving of 25%, take a look at it yourself by tapping the button below with the deal likely to end soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
