This Star Wars-themed Instant Pot is 32% off right now

We love Instant Pot deals because the super simple cooking method helps you cook at home more, thereby saving you money in the long term. Instant Pots are always great but they’re even greater when they’re Star Wars-themed. Over at Woot, you can buy the Instant Pot Duo Star Wars Edition for $63 instead of $93. A 32% saving, you even get free delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member. It’s a pretty sweet deal that’s sure to make your meals far more interesting than usual.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot Duo Star Wars Edition

The Instant Pot Duo is one of the best Instant Pots around and it’s even more appealing when it’s designed with a Darth Vader flair to it. If you’re wondering which Instant Pot you should buy for your home, this is the most popular one and it’s ideal for no-frills but plenty of functionality. There are 14 smart programs in all including ones for soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/simmer, rice, multigrain, porridge, steaming, slow cooking, keeping warm, yogurt, pressure cooking, and a manual setting too.

While it might look overwhelming, it really is as simple as tossing some food in the cooking pot and pressing the button. From there, the Instant Pot Duo Star Wars Edition does all the hard work. The 6-quart inner cooking pot is made from stainless steel with no chemical coating so it’s safe to use. It also has a 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution. Its fully sealed environment traps the flavors and nutrients so you get fantastic results every time. The Instant Pot Duo Star Wars Edition is capable of monitoring pressure and temperature, adjusting accordingly for the duration you need.

Besides the core components, the Instant Pot Duo Star Wars Edition also comes with a stainless steel steam rack with handles along with a condensation collector. More conveniently, the Keep Warm setting will keep food warm for up to 10 hours so it’s ideal for all-day use.

The Instant Pot Duo Star Wars Edition is super convenient while looking fun for the Star Wars fan in your life. Usually, it costs $93 but right now at Woot, you can buy it for $63. It’s a great addition for your kitchen with $30 off making it even more appealing than usual.

Editors' Recommendations