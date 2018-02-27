Relax, everyone! Your Instant Pot is probably not going to melt

Share

You might have heard reports that certain models of Instant Pots are overheating and melting. In fact, we at Digital Trends reported on it last week.

But before you chuck your Instant Pot out the window and swear off the brand forever, take a deep breath and relax. Chances are very, very good that you don’t in fact own the model — the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker — that is having the, er, meltdowns.

Some users have reported that their Instant Pot multicookers overheated and melted the bottoms of the devices, and in some cases, the countertop beneath. Pictures of melted devices have appeared online. The news spread like wildfire, as outlets ranging from CNBC to Self magazine reported on the issue with headlines like “Some Instant Pots are literally melting right now.”

This caused confusion for those who have Instant Pots or those who were thinking about buying one — are they safe or not? The confusion was so intense that even the fact-checking site Snopes weighed in.

But Instant Pot lovers, fear not: There have been no cases of melting with the company’s other devices. Representatives of Instant Pot have made it clear that the problem is limited to just one of their newer multicooker models and not their very popular pressure cooker models, which are what most customers own.

Company spokesperson Anna Di Meglio told Digital Trends in an email that “this matter does not involve Instant Pot Pressure Cookers.” She also forwarded us the text of an email the company had sent out to consumers regarding the melting issues, which told users to immediately stop using the affected device and to wait for other steps regarding a replacement model. The letter assured users that the company was taking the issue very seriously.

“We anticipate receiving additional information soon, and we will provide an update regarding replacement products as soon as possible,” the letter stated. “We are truly sorry for the inconvenience.”

Instant Pot pressure cookers are extremely popular and have a bit of a cultish following — there’s even a Facebook group devoted to them called Potheads IP. The devices were must-have Christmas gifts last year, and you can find hundreds of recipes for the devices online — even yogurt. The appliance can do everything from slow cook ribs to pressure cook roasts — and make the rice to go with that roast.

So if you own an Instant Pot that is not a Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, you should be just fine. Let us know how that yogurt turns out.