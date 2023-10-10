Instant Pot is one of the more popular brands when it comes to smart kitchen appliances, regularly placing models amongst the best air fryers and the best pressure cookers. Each of these products offers its own way of making food prep healthier and more convenient, and today each are seeing massive discounts at Amazon for Prime Day. In fact, Amazon has specifically discounted Instant Pot products, creating a sort of Instant Pot Prime Day Sale all its own. Act quickly if you see an air fryer deal or a pressure cooker deal you like, as these are likely to end with Prime Day.

Why you should shop the Instant Pot Prime Day Sale

Shopping for something in the Instant Pot lineup not only offers great savings with this Prime Day Instant Pot Sale, but also an easy smart home upgrade for your kitchen. Whether you’re looking for an air fryer, a pressure cooker, or even a toaster oven, Amazon has Instant Pot models discounted today. The most affordable option available is the Instant Essentials 4-quart air fryer, which today and would regularly cost $80. It also makes for one of the best air fryer deals you’ll find today. Another great air fryer deal is on the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-quart air fryer, which today and would typically set you back $160, which makes for a huge savings of 50%.

But there’s plenty of discounts that can compete with the best pressure cooker deals as well. Instant Pot is highly regarded for its pressure cookers, and today its most affordable is the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 pressure cooker, which is in this sale. If you’d prefer a more premium pressure cooker you could go with the Instant Pot 10-in-1 pressure cooker for its , or even the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-quart pressure cooker, which today also . If you’re looking to maximize your value, the Instant Omni air fryer and toaster oven is marked down from $200 to a , and it offers a lot of different ways to cook food.

Prime Day is making for some great Instant Pot deals, whether you’re in the market for an air fryer, pressure cooker, or toaster oven. Any one of the three would make a nice addition to any smart kitchen, though you’ll need to act quickly to claim these deals, as they’re likely to end when Prime Day ends.

