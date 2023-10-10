 Skip to main content
Instant Pot pressure cookers, air fryers are heavily discounted today

Digital Trends Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals
Instant Pot is one of the more popular brands when it comes to smart kitchen appliances, regularly placing models amongst the best air fryers and the best pressure cookers. Each of these products offers its own way of making food prep healthier and more convenient, and today each are seeing massive discounts at Amazon for Prime Day. In fact, Amazon has specifically discounted Instant Pot products, creating a sort of Instant Pot Prime Day Sale all its own. Act quickly if you see an air fryer deal or a pressure cooker deal you like, as these are likely to end with Prime Day.

Why you should shop the Instant Pot Prime Day Sale

Shopping for something in the Instant Pot lineup not only offers great savings with this Prime Day Instant Pot Sale, but also an easy smart home upgrade for your kitchen. Whether you’re looking for an air fryer, a pressure cooker, or even a toaster oven, Amazon has Instant Pot models discounted today. The most affordable option available is the Instant Essentials 4-quart air fryer, which today and would regularly cost $80. It also makes for one of the best air fryer deals you’ll find today. Another great air fryer deal is on the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-quart air fryer, which today and would typically set you back $160, which makes for a huge savings of 50%.

But there’s plenty of discounts that can compete with the best pressure cooker deals as well. Instant Pot is highly regarded for its pressure cookers, and today its most affordable is the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 pressure cooker, which is in this sale. If you’d prefer a more premium pressure cooker you could go with the Instant Pot 10-in-1 pressure cooker for its , or even the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-quart pressure cooker, which today also . If you’re looking to maximize your value, the Instant Omni air fryer and toaster oven is marked down from $200 to a , and it offers a lot of different ways to cook food.

Prime Day is making for some great Instant Pot deals, whether you’re in the market for an air fryer, pressure cooker, or toaster oven. Any one of the three would make a nice addition to any smart kitchen, though you’ll need to act quickly to claim these deals, as they’re likely to end when Prime Day ends.

The best October Prime Day Dyson cordless vacuum deals today
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

If you've had your eye on Dyson cordless vacuums, now's your chance to get one for much cheaper than usual because Amazon brought back Prime Day deals through its Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also jumped on the bandwagon with their own discounts. Below are our top Dyson deals for cordless vacuums, so you won't have to go anywhere else. They're still not what you'd call cheap after the price cuts, but they're very much worth every single penny.
Dyson V10 Allergy -- $410, was $530

The Dyson V10 Allergy offers powerful suction and up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, while also capturing pet allergens and fine dust with whole-machine filtration system that expels cleaner air. The cordless vacuum comes with a detangling Motorbar cleaner head that prevents long hair and pet hair from tangling up with the brush bar. You also have the option of converting it into a handheld vacuum, when you need to clean tight spaces such as the inside of your vehicle.

Read more
The best October Prime Day electric toothbrush deals now
Oral-B iO Series 9 Smart Toothbrush Brush Head

While manual brushes are great, they can sometimes be tiring, and they do miss out on some features that electric toothbrushes have, such as smart timers or app connectivity. Luckily, you can pick some great electric toothbrushes up during Prime Day October 2023, with some great electric toothbrush deals all around. While there are a lot of them to pick from, we've collected some of our favorite deals for different budgets, so check them out below, as well as the wider Prime Day deals you can grab.
Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush -- $20, was $40

If you're looking for a relatively good but budget-friendly electric toothbrush, the Mitmi S2 is a good choice. It can vibrate at 40,000 times per minute., which is a lot and comes with five different brush modes, depending on what type of brushing you need, such as whitening or massage. There's also a smart timer to remind you to do 30 seconds in each quadrant for optimal brushing, and it can remember what mode you last used, which might seem like a small thing but is a huge convenience for a budget electric toothbrush.

Read more
The best October Prime Day robot lawn mower deals today
husqvarna automower 415x deal amazon prime day 2023 robotic lawn mower lifestyle image

You may be thinking to yourself whether a robotic lawn mower is worth it, but if you're willing to put up the upfront investment, it's actually not a bad purchase at all. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals you can take advantage of that can help substantially lower the cost, depending on what sort of lawnmower you're looking for. That includes things such as what sort of size yard you have, to how tall or short you want your grass to be mowed. Luckily, we've collected some of the best deals across the board, so be sure to check out these deals below and come back regularly, as we'll be updating this list as more deals come in.
MowRo Robot Lawn Mower -- $599, was $699

For a budget-oriented robotic lawn mower, the MowRo has a lot of great features, starting with the quarter of an acre lawn coverage, which is pretty good, all things considered. It can also go up as steep as a 30-degree incline and has a cutting range of one to two and a half inches, which is pretty good. That said, it only cuts a nine-and-a-half-inch path of grass at a time, so it will take a while if you have a bigger lawn, although the four-amp battery should last you a while. The only big downside is that the app that connects to it for a better-fine-tuned configuration is iOS only.

Read more