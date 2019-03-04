Digital Trends
Smart Home

Instant Pot problems and how to fix them

Instant Pot not working right? Here are some common problems and how to fix them

Tyler Lacoma
By

Instant Pots are touted for their safety, versatility, and fast cooking—but that doesn’t mean they always work perfectly. If something goes wrong with your Instant Pot, it can ruin your meal, and may even cause permanent damage to the cooker. Not cool. But we’ve got the solutions you need for common Instant Pot issues. Here are the problems people frequently encounter, and the best ways we’ve found to deal with them.

The Instant Pot is taking too long to start the timer

Remember, Instant Pots take time to heat up to their mode, unless you are using a simple Sauté setting. For pressure cooking and other modes, the Instant Pot will take time, usually 10 to 15 minutes, to heat up and bring the pressure up to proper levels, and then start the timer. So when a recipe says “pressure cook in Instant Pot for 5 minutes,” you should always mentally add the extra time beforehand. If it still seems like it’s taking too long, check your settings carefully to make sure you are in the right mode.

The Pot is showing a “burn” message

That’s a worrying thing to see. This usually happens when sensors think the Pot is overheating and in danger of burning your food (along with potentially causing damage to the device). Often, this means that there’s not enough liquid in the Pot, or that the liquid hasn’t reach all the bottom corners of the Pot, which is easy to fix. You may also need to let your Pot cool down if you’ve been sautéing on high heat for a while. For more complex meals, layer your starches and sauces on top of other ingredients to create a barrier between them and the bottom heater. Finally, if you have sautéed a liquid sauce or similar ingredient, make sure no bits are stuck to the Pot before you move on to the next task.

instant pot post christmas sales ultra 3 qt 10 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker

I’m getting a weird code message

Instant Pots use error codes to indicate specific problems. If a code is popping up, you should look it up to see what it means. You can find a list of the codes on the support page. C1, for example, means there’s a faulty temperature sensor. C5 means that there’s not enough water in the inner pot—and so on.

The Instant Pot keeps beeping

It’s normal for the Pot to beep as it starts heat, beep when it’s starting the timer, and beep when the timer is done. If it’s beeping otherwise, that usually means something is wrong, and you should look to see if there’s a code flashing on the screen. This most often indicates an overheating issue that your Instant Pot wants you to know about ASAP.

instant pot post christmas sales duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker

The float valve is stuck

That little float valve on the top of the lid is meant to loosely move between venting and natural pressure release. But if this valve is stiff or gets jammed, there’s a problem. It usually means that the valve has become clogged with food. Take the valve out and wash it thoroughly, then wash the lid all around the valve and make sure all bits of food are removed.

My Pot is…kind of stinky

The rubberized sealing ring of the Instant Pot can absorb odors easily, especially when pressure cooking. If you are cooking a particularly pungent meal, then the ring may catch the smell, which is annoying when making a different meal.

The bad news is that once the odor is absorbed, nothing really removes it except time. Try washing your silicone sealing ring thoroughly by hand, and then wait. The good news is that smells from the ring will not ultimately impact your future cooking endeavors—the flavor itself isn’t affected. The one exception is possibly desserts, which you may want to cook elsewhere for a while.

instant pot smart wifi review top down getty
Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

I am pressure cooking, but steam is leaking out

Is steam leaking out of the pressure valve, even when turned to the upper locked position? That’s a sign you need to clean out and reposition the valve. If this doesn’t work, you may need to replace the valve.

If steam is seeping out the sides, make sure the lid is properly locked for pressure cooking. If the lid seems to be fine, examine your sealing ring. A stretched or cracked ring should be replaced. If the ring has become dislodged, you can usually put it back into place without trouble. A loose ring can firm up if you put it in the freezer for a little while, but this will ultimately hasten the silicone decay, so you should plan on getting a new ring either way.

I can’t seal my Instant Pot lid

The Pot lid can be tricky to lock and unlock without a little practice. If you are new to your Instant Pot, try moving the lid back and forth from the locked position until you get the hang of it. If you know for sure that your lid isn’t locking properly, look for food blockages or a sign of a slipped sealing ring. The lid may also be damaged, but this is relatively rare—Instant Pot lids are very tough.

Instant Pot asparagus
Jenny McGrath/Digital Trends

I added liquid like I was told, but things went wrong

When an Instant Pot recipe calls for “liquid,” it’s being very specific, especially when it comes to pressure cooking. This needs to be a true liquid, usually water or chicken/vegetable stock, but some recipes call for anything from juice to beer. You cannot use a sauce or a liquid with any thickeners (such as starches), which won’t add enough of the needed pure liquid to the mix, which is needed to create steam. Doing so results in burnt foods and other problems. Pressure-cooked meals will require at least one cup of liquid to work properly. Instant Pots will often warn you if they sense a lack of liquid, but it pays to understand what the recipe requires. Add sauces and thickeners after the cooking is completed.

The Instant Pot display won’t turn on

This is probably a power issue. Make sure that the cord is securely plugged into the back of the Instant Pot. Double check that your power outlet is working (you can try switching to another outlet to find out). If this doesn’t work, contact Instant Pot support.

The pot is getting streaky or cloudy

The stainless steel inner pot will typically get streaky or cloudy after a first use. This is not uncommon, especially when pressure cooking or sautéing with oils or fatty foods. The discoloration will not harm or affect your cooking, although it may not easily come off when hand washing. The pot is dishwasher safe, so you can put it in the dishwasher to help remove these streaks if you really want to. It isn’t much to be concerned about though.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best smart light bulbs for 2019
Giddel Toil
Smart Home

Hate poop? Then $500 may not be too much to pay for this toilet-cleaning robot

Which is better for cleaning your toilet: A good, old-fashioned toilet cleaning brush or a $500 robot toilet cleaner? We decided to take the robot for a couple of test runs to see whether the device is worth the cost.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Smart Home

A security flaw leaves Ring doorbells and cameras vulnerable to spying

Security researchers at Dojo by BullGuard showed a security vulnerability in Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell that allows a hacker to access video and audio and even inject counterfeit video.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walmart google home deals bundles hub lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Google Home devices and bundles

Walmart continues to offer appealing discounts and deals on Google Home devices and bundles. Save on Google Home, Google Home Hub, Google Home Mini 2-pack, and the Google Smart TV Kit including a Google Home Mini and a Chromecast device.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ooni koda 60 second pizza oven kodaoutdoorkitchen
Smart Home

This oven promises a perfect Neopolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds

Rule the next neighborhood cook-off with Ooni's high-temperature pizza oven. The Ooni Koda pizza oven promises jaw-dropping Neopolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds. The gas-fueled oven heats to and holds at 932 degrees Fahrenheit.
Posted By Bruce Brown
what is airbnb
Smart Home

What is AirBnb? Here’s all you need to know about being a guest or host

What is Airbnb? Here's everything you need to know before you book your stay or list travel accommodations on the popular homesharing site, which has had its fair share of controversy since its inception in 2008.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Erika Rawes
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Smart Home

How cold should your fridge be? Searching for that magic number

It can be tricky to nail down the perfect temperature for a refrigerator, but tests suggest 37 degrees might be the magic number for the best-quality food and longest storage life.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
north focals fitting feat
Mobile

If you want a pair of Focals smartglasses, be prepared to go through a process

North Focals are smart glasses that display your notifications, weather, and directions. We went to a pop-up location to try them on and found out just how involved the process is.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Frigidaire FPGC3077RS Professional cooktop review
Smart Home

From induction to gas, here are the best cooktops that cook and look great

Find the best cooktops for your modern kitchen with our guide to great cooktops, the best new features, and what to look for in a cooktop. We check out gas, electric and induction models, plus portable options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor
Product Review

Philips Hue’s Outdoor Sensor is an awesome addition for security -- or fun

The Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor allows you to add motion control to any Hue light, boosting safety and security with a welcoming ambience on your return home. Once you have it, you’ll wonder how you lived without it.
Posted By Terry Walsh
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon may launch new grocery chain separate from whole foods
Business

Amazon reportedly planning an all-new grocery chain separate from Whole Foods

Amazon is reportedly prepping the launch of a new chain of grocery stores separate from its Whole Foods business. It’s thought the all-new brand could offer a broader range of items at lower prices.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bluetooth iot updates internet of things fl
Smart Home

Unsure about just what the Internet of Things is? Here’s a breakdown

As of 2018, roughly 9 out of 10 adults in the U.S. use the internet, and we don’t just use it on our computers. The Internet of Things is making its way into our daily lives as well. What is IoT? We're going to break it down.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

The Instant Pot is many appliances in one. Here are our favorites

Instant Pots are perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen.
Posted By Gia Liu
google duo hands on 00
Smart Home

Google Duo audio calling reportedly arriving soon to Google Home speakers

Get ready for Google Duo audio calls on Google Home smart speakers. The Google Home Hub lacks a camera but supports incoming video calls with audio-only out and now it seems Google Home smart speakers will soon support audio-only Duo calls.
Posted By Bruce Brown