Top-rated Instant Vortex air fryer is under $100 for Amazon Prime Day

With all of the Prime Day deals going on, now is as good a time as any to grab some savings on something for the smart home. One of the best Prime Day smart home deals is also one of the best Prime Day air fryer deals, and it’s on the Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer, which is currently seeing its lowest price of the year at $84. This is $16 cheaper than its previous low of $100 and an impressive savings of $46 from its regular price of $130. Free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the Instant Vortex Slim 6-quart air fryer

While the best smart home devices tend to be made up things like robot vacuums and smart speakers, a true smart home doesn’t neglect the kitchen. The Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer will both bring a healthier, cleaner cooking option to your kitchen and fit in nicely among any of the best smart kitchen appliances. It has 5-in-1 functionality, which means you can use it to air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat. It even promises less noise in the kitchen with Quiet Cooking, as well as little to no preheating time with a temperature range from 120 degrees up to 400 degrees. Customizable programs for one-touch cooking are also part of this air fryer’s features.

The Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer can compete with the best air fryers when it comes to convenience. This is an air fryer that comes in on the smaller side, at least as air fryers tend to go. Still, its 6-quart capacity can hold four pounds of chicken or two pounds of fries. It’s perfect for quick meals, preparing side dishes, and appetizers. As well, this is the Slim model of the Instant Vortex air fryer, which ensures it fits nicely on your countertop. It’s 20% slimmer than the standard Instant Vortex air fryer, leaving you plenty of room on the countertop for food prep or other small appliances like one of the best pressure cookers. The Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer cleans up easily with a non-stick frying basket and cooking tray.

The Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer is marked down to just $84 for Prime Day. This is its lowest price of the year, and a savings of $46 from its regular price of $130. Act quickly to claim this deal while you can.

Editors' Recommendations