6 early Black Friday robot vacuum deals happening right now

You don’t need to wait for Black Friday if you’re thinking about taking advantage of robot vacuum deals because some retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are already offering massive discounts on these cleaning devices. Here are some of the top bargains that are available right now, but if you want to pocket the savings from any of them, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase. We’re not sure how long it will take before their stocks run out or when their prices will return to normal, so you better hurry.

IonVac SmartClean 2000 — $99, was $275

The ionvac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum vacuums the floor of a nursery while a baby lies asleep in its crib.
IonVac

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 may be cheap, but it will get the job done in keeping your floors clean with 2,000Pa of suction power and a complete cleaning system that includes a roller brush, side brushes. and and rubber terrain wheels. You can start and stop cleaning sessions through the robot vacuum’s remote, companion app, or a smart home device powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. It’s equipped with sensors to prevent it from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs, and it can run for up to 100 minutes before going back to its charging station.

Shark ION RV754 — $129, was $249

The Shark ION robot vacuum with the Shark app.
Shark

The Shark ION RV754 features a tri-brush system — side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll — that can pick up dirt and debris from all floor types. You can use the SharkClean app or voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to make the robot vacuum start cleaning, which will last up to 120 minutes on a single charge. The Shark ION RV754 can also avoid bumping into furniture and falling off ledges.

Anker Eufy 25C — $129, was $250

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.
Anker

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the most convenient ways of maintaining a clean floor, as you can control it through its buttons, its smartphone app, or voice commands through a connected smart home device. The robot vacuum features three brushes to loosen particles, a three-layer filtration system, and a quiet-running brushless motor. The Anker Eufy 25C can clean for up to 100 minutes, after which it will automatically return to its charging station.

Shark Matrix — $400, was $500

The Shark Matrix robot vacuum cleaning a rug while a person reads in a chair.
Shark

Automatic dirt disposal is one of the features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, and the Shark Matrix checks that box with its self-emptying base that can hold up to 30 days’ worth of dirt and debris. The Shark Matrix uses a precision grid to make sure that it doesn’t miss any spots on your floor, and it’s equipped with 360-degree LiDAR vision to accurately map your home for methodical cleaning. You can use the SharkClean app or voice commands to activate the robot vacuum, and you can even tell it to focus on specific rooms.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ — $500, was $550

The Roomba Combo i5+ next to its different bins.
iRobot

iRobot’s Roomba is a brand that’s a fixture in our list of the best robot vacuums, and it’s because of reliable products like the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+. The device is a robot vacuum that pulls in all kinds of dirt and debris with its four-stage cleaning system and automatically empties its contents, but you can also use it as a robot mop with a specialized microfiber pad by swapping its bin. The iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ features Dirt Detect technology that will allow it to focus on the areas in your home that need the most attention.

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $600, was $900

irobot roomba i7+ review charger
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is a powerful device with a premium three-stage cleaning system, the ability to learn your home’s layout and create Smart Maps using vSLAM navigation, and the option to use voice commands to initiate tasks. It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that don’t get tangled with pet hair, a high-efficiency filter, and the possibility of determining Keep Out Zones that it will avoid.

