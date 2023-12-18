 Skip to main content
Give the gift of a robot vacuum for Christmas for only $69

The ionvac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum vacuums the floor of a nursery while a baby lies asleep in its crib.
IonVac

Robot vacuum deals rarely get as cheap as the one we’ve just spotted at Walmart. Normally priced at $129, you can buy an Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for just $69 at the moment. A saving of $60, it’s bordering on impulse buy territory with this the ideal gift for someone who can’t decide whether to invest in a robot vacuum or not. If that sounds mighty tempting, take a look at what else we have to say about it below. Count on the deal ending pretty soon given how cheap it is.

Why you should buy the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac

The Ionvac name doesn’t feature in our look at the best robot vacuums but at this price, who’s complaining, right? With the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, you get all the essentials you need. It has a powerful motor with 2,000Pa of suction power that’s capable of sweeping the floor well. It’s also smart enough to navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet with its gripping Floor Wheel Drive traction wheels being highly capable at seemingly all terrain.

It also has sensors that can identify stairs as well as avoid collisions with its 3-stage cleaning system dosing a great job of sweeping up. It has side brushes along with a roller brush which pushes all the dirt and debris into its large 600ml capacity dustbin. A high efficiency filter cuts down on allergens as well.

Four different cleaning modes are available to choose from including auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and manual control. You can initiate these through the companion app as well as use voice controls such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. At all times, you can leave the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac to do its thing or you can program it to clean when you want and where. It can even tackle tiny particles so it’s far more efficient than your own vacuuming skills.

A great starter robot vacuum, the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac is available now at Walmart for only $69. A saving of $60 on the regular price of $129, this is an impressively cheap entry point to the robot vacuum world. Take a look at it now by tapping the button below.

