IOTAS integrates its smart apartment tech with Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest

IOTAS, an innovator in premier smart apartment technology, is diving deep into the virtual assistant game by integrating with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Nest. Property managers of multifamily residential units can now use these systems within apartments.

The IOTAS platform integrates Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into apartment units, which can be a convenient feature for both property managers and residents alike. Property managers might find that the IOTAS platform offers improved management of vacant units by creating a centralized dashboard. This dashboard can help manage the thermostats and lights of multiple units simultaneously, and it can even identify maintenance issues that may require management’s attention. Residents can use the IOTAS Home app to create “stories” unique to the user’s lifestyle, allowing them to enjoy the full smart home experience. And they can do it without having to install, purchase, or set up any new technologies.

IOTAS-enabled apartments are compatible with a wide variety of smart home products. This means property managers and residents won’t have to worry about dealing with the kinds of interoperability challenges that sometimes arise when using different smart products in a single home. The IOTAS Smart Hub is fully compatible with voice assistants, smart outlets, light switches, door locks, thermostats, and sensors. IOTAS showcased its Connect 2 Hub for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas. The advanced hub will be released later in 2018.

After a successful exhibit at CES 2017, IOTAS was named an Innovations Award honoree, and the company has now implemented smart apartment communities in 25 states across the U.S. and Canada.

“IoT technologies will continue to be the buzz of CES, from updated voice assistants and security systems to smart TVs and wearables, for years to come. Unfortunately, if you aren’t a homeowner, you’re less likely to want to invest time and money into adopting these technologies,” said Sce Pike, CEO and founder of IOTAS. “We’re thrilled to work with three leading smart home technology providers to bring their products to apartment communities throughout North America, making them accessible to an entirely new market.”