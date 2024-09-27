Sit back and relax in this massage chair that’s $400 off today

Skip the best gaming chair deals and go for something super comfortable — a massage chair. Right now at Amazon, you can buy the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair for a huge $400 off. That means instead of paying $1,799, you pay $1,399, making this a much more affordable investment for anyone keen to enjoy the ultimate level of comfort. This is a limited time deal, so it’s unlikely to stay this price for long. If it sounds like the one for you, keep reading while we take you through everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair

Looking a little quirky but packed with all the features you could need from a massage chair, the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair is a delight if you desperately need to relax more often. It provides you with personal massage from the head to the leg with a massage distance of 135cm. It has an adjustable width of between 6 and 21 centimeters with three levels of adjustability between wide, middle, and narrow.

Besides catering for your body, the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair also provides great foot massages. Its airbag wraps the entire instep for a pressure massage, and airbags on the calf area compress the leg muscles. There’s also a foot roller massage which creates a relaxed body comfort experience.

Want even more? Well, the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair also has three angles of “zero gravity,” adjusting to a comfortable reclining angle at the touch of a button. By using this feature, you can enjoy reduced heart pressure, and it also stimulates blood circulation.

Besides the massage benefits, the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair has a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can relax and listen to some music or a podcast. There are quick access buttons for all the features, and the massage chair can automatically detect your height, shoulder width, and weight so you can get the ideal massage for you. It might lack AI voice control, but otherwise the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair is packed with the essentials.

Usually priced at $1,799, the iRest Relaxing Massage Chair is down to $1,399 for a limited time only at Amazon. When we say limited, we mean it, as Amazon has indicated this deal could end at any time. Check it out now before the sale ends very soon.