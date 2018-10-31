iRobot and Google partner to make your smart home cleaner

Share

When it comes to smart home products that keep your house clean, it’s hard to beat iRobot’s line of Roomba vacuums. They are basically synonymous with robot vacuums, and they’re about to get even smarter than they already are thanks to a little A.I. infusion from Google.

The two firms are teaming up to improve the functionality of Roomba vacuums to better fit into the overall smart home experience. The companies announced that they are working together to create new integrations between their platforms, though so far details are sparse. What we do know is iRobot and Google want to use the information gathered by their respective devices to better understand a user’s home. As an example, the companies suggest that spatial awareness from a Roomba could help simplify smart home setups and enable new automated processes.

“iRobot is delivering products that help people keep a cleaner and smarter home,” Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, said in a statement. “Robots with mapping and spatial awareness capabilities will play an important role in allowing other smart devices in the home to more seamlessly work together. We’re looking forward to working with Google to explore new ways to enable a more thoughtful home.”

Michele Turner, director of Smart Home Ecosystem at Google, added: “Over the past year, we’ve been working hard to make it easier to control all the devices and appliances in your home with the Google Assistant with just your voice. We’re excited to be exploring with iRobot how its unique spatial awareness technology can work with the Assistant to offer customers a more intuitive and personalized experience in their homes.”

This isn’t the first time Google and iRobot have worked together. The iRobot Roomba i7+ dropped this year with the company’s Imprint Smart Mapping feature, which allows the cleaning bot to remember multiple floor plans and room names. Using that capability, owners of the Roomba i7+ can issue commands via Google Assistant to send the bot off to clean specific areas. Just name the room you want the Roomba to visit and it will make its way over and make sure the floor is clean as can be.