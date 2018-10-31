Digital Trends
Smart Home

iRobot and Google partner to make your smart home cleaner

AJ Dellinger
By
irobot google smart home cleaning roomba assistant 13058841385 20d4fa881c k
Kārlis Dambrāns/Flickr

When it comes to smart home products that keep your house clean, it’s hard to beat iRobot’s line of Roomba vacuums. They are basically synonymous with robot vacuums, and they’re about to get even smarter than they already are thanks to a little A.I. infusion from Google.

The two firms are teaming up to improve the functionality of Roomba vacuums to better fit into the overall smart home experience. The companies announced that they are working together to create new integrations between their platforms, though so far details are sparse. What we do know is iRobot and Google want to use the information gathered by their respective devices to better understand a user’s home. As an example, the companies suggest that spatial awareness from a Roomba could help simplify smart home setups and enable new automated processes.

“iRobot is delivering products that help people keep a cleaner and smarter home,” Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, said in a statement. “Robots with mapping and spatial awareness capabilities will play an important role in allowing other smart devices in the home to more seamlessly work together. We’re looking forward to working with Google to explore new ways to enable a more thoughtful home.”

Michele Turner, director of Smart Home Ecosystem at Google, added: “Over the past year, we’ve been working hard to make it easier to control all the devices and appliances in your home with the Google Assistant with just your voice. We’re excited to be exploring with iRobot how its unique spatial awareness technology can work with the Assistant to offer customers a more intuitive and personalized experience in their homes.”

This isn’t the first time Google and iRobot have worked together. The iRobot Roomba i7+ dropped this year with the company’s Imprint Smart Mapping feature, which allows the cleaning bot to remember multiple floor plans and room names. Using that capability, owners of the Roomba i7+ can issue commands via Google Assistant to send the bot off to clean specific areas. Just name the room you want the Roomba to visit and it will make its way over and make sure the floor is clean as can be.

Don't Miss

The new iPad Pro is here, and it adds the best of the iPhone to the tablet
hive view outdoor smart security camera render right angle insitu on white wood panelling copy
Smart Home

Hive takes it outside with weatherproof live feed HD security camera

Centrica Hive smart home security camera combines easy installation and 24/7 detection. Equipped with infrared vision, the Hive View Outdoor camera automatically records video and sends alerts when it detects motion, sound, or people.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
august locks alexa google assistant halloween tricks augustlap
Smart Home

August locks now have Alexa, Google Assistant Halloween tricks

This Halloween, there are sure to be a lot masked faced showing up at your door. When they arrive, you can be ready for them thanks to some new integrations for Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT in August's line of smart locks.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple October 2018 Event Coverage

We've seen three new iPhones and an Apple Watch from Apple this year, but the company has one more event left before 2018 comes to a close. On October 30 in Brooklyn, New York City, Apple will take the wraps off new devices, heavily rumored…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Ring Video Doorbell Pro review
Smart Home

Ring Video Doorbell buying guide: Which is best for you?

Which Ring video doorbell should you buy? Ring has four video doorbells for smart home security, and they all look pretty similar. We compare specs, features, and installation requirements to see which model is best for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
sense home energy monitor review feature
Smart Home

Sky-high electricity bill? Four ways to measure home energy consumption

Want to measure the amount of energy and electricity your house uses? We have the best ways to do it, from meters to apps, depending on how much time and effort you want to put into it.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Tyler Lacoma
huawei ai speaker china apple homepod huaweiai
Smart Home

Huawei’s new A.I. speaker looks an awful lot like the Apple HomePod

In China this week, the company revealed its newest smart speaker, the Huawei A.I. Speaker. It happens to bear a striking resemblance to another popular smart speaker: the Apple HomePod.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
smarterware smart tupperware ovie fridge 1
Smart Home

This subreddit can figure out everything about you by looking in your fridge

The food you eat (and how you store it) says a lot about you. A new subreddit called Fridge Detectives guesses who you are, what you do, and even where you live based on the contents of your refrigerator.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
lg double wall oven combi walloven blackstainless
Smart Home

LG’s new nuclear-hot ovens offer some of the fastest cooking times ever

LG is expanding its growing line of smart kitchen appliances with two new smart ovens that are twice as fast as conventional ovens, work with digital assistants, and are equipped with Innit and SideChef.
Posted By Clayton Moore
crunchcup kickstarter cereal on the go lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Rushing out the door just got faster — CrunchCup lets you eat cereal on the go

If you love cereal but don't have time to sit down in the morning for breakfast, there's a Kickstarter that could solve all of your problems. CrunchCup makes it possible to take your cereal with you without any mess.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

In the market for an Instant Pot? These are the four best

Instant Pots are perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
opal nugget ice maker side water tank accessory
Smart Home

This chill kitchen gadget has a sidekick that makes thrice the chewable ice

The Opal Water Side Tank provides major expansion to the ice making capabilities of the Opal Nugget Ice Maker. It provides you with three times the ice, and will be available in May 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Let Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant spook you on Halloween

Need help with a last-minute costume idea? Want to listen to spooky music or a scary book? Here are the best Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Halloween tips and tricks for your Halloween party, decorations, games, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
blue apron jet partnership nyc x 4
Smart Home

Blue Apron doubles down on deliveries by hooking up with Jet

Blue Apron has been looking for new sales platforms for a while and it seems to have found a good one in its new partnership with Jet, which will deliver four of its meal kits to New York City residents on demand.
Posted By Clayton Moore