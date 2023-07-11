Prime Day gets you this popular Roomba robot vacuum for $150

There’s a lot of Prime Day robot vacuum deals to choose from, here’s one of the more affordable ones — the iRobot Roomba 676 for just $150, following Amazon’s $120 discount on its original price of $270. It’s currently even cheaper than its previous lowest price of $165, so you’re not going to want to miss this offer. Proceed with the purchase now to have this robot vacuum delivered to your doorstep for a bargain, because it may no longer be available if you wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 676 may be much cheaper than the high-end models that you’ll see in our roundup of the best robot vacuums like the iRobot Roomba s9+, but it will get the job done with its powerful suction and a three-stage cleaning system that will allow it to pick up all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris. The robot vacuum also features dual multi-surface brushes to deal with different floor types, an edge-sweeping brush that reaches corners, and an auto-adjust cleaning head that adapts to different heights.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum lists sensor technology among the features to consider when buying one of these cleaning devices. The iRobot Roomba 676 checks this box with its sensors that enable it to clean under and around furniture, avoid stairs and ledges, and detect the dirtier areas of your home to give them more attention. You can use the iRobot Home app to schedule the iRobot Roomba 676’s cleaning sessions, or you can also use voice commands with other smart home devices that are powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

