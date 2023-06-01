Amazon flash sale gets you this Roomba robot vacuum for $179

iRobot’s Roomba is the most popular brand in the robot vacuum industry, and that’s because of feature-packed devices like the iRobot Roomba 694. If you don’t own one yet, here’s your chance to get the robot vacuum for cheap as it’s available for just $179 in a flash sale from Amazon. You’ll be saving $96 on its sticker price of $275, but since there’s no information on when this deal ends, you’ll want to hurry up with your purchase. You may miss out on the discount if you wait until tomorrow.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 694 is considered an entry-level model, but it’s more than capable of getting the job done when it comes to cleaning your floors. Like the best robot vacuums, it’s capable of picking up all the dirt, dust, and debris in your home with the help of its three-stage cleaning system, which features dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush, and its auto-adjust cleaning head that adapts its height depending on where it is in your house. The iRobot Roomba 694 can run for up to 90 minutes, after which it will automatically return to its dock to recharge for the next session.

Sensors are the first features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 694 checks that box with a complete suite of sensor technology, which allows it to identify the dirtier areas of your home and cleans them more thoroughly, navigate under and around furniture to prevent damage, and avoid ledges and stairs so that it won’t fall down. You can schedule the robot vacuum’s cleaning schedules through its app or your preferred voice assistant, but it can also offer customized schedules as it learns your habits and when there’s a need such as during pet shedding season.

Robot vacuum deals always attract a lot of attention, and even more so for discounts on models made by iRobot’s Roomba. That’s why we don’t expect Amazon’s stocks of the iRobot Roomba 694 to last long when it slashed its price to just $179, down $96 from $275 originally. If you’re already looking forward to the convenience that the iRobot Roomba 694 will provide, you should proceed with the transaction for the robot vacuum as soon as possible.

