One of the best robot vacuum deals comes courtesy of Amazon today. You can currently buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for $159 saving you $116 off the regular price of $275. It has all the key features you could need and is liable to be very popular at this price. Let’s take a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Makers of some of the best robot vacuums, iRobot knows what you need from a robot vacuum. With the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, you get a three stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes that grab dirt from your carpets and hard floors efficiently. Alongside that is an edge-sweeping brush that handles corners and edges just as well as the main part of your floor.

It also has adaptive navigation with a full suite of advanced sensors that allow the Roomba to tackle under and around furniture, as well as detect if it’s dangerously close to falling down stairs. A dirt detect sensor also means that the robot can sense dirtier areas that need more thorough cleaning while it also has an auto-adjust head for switching between heights such as thick carpets to hard floors.

While the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is mostly pretty independent and capable thanks to its personalized scheduling feature, you can also command it via Google Assistant and Alexa so you can advise it to tackle certain areas sooner rather than later. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum offers a runtime of about 90 minutes before heading back to base and recharging itself, before heading straight back out to work.

Designed to be great at tackling pet hair, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is the essential addition to any home. After all, who actually enjoys vacuuming? It’s a necessary evil but right now, you can get a robot vacuum to do all the hard work for you instead.

The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum usually costs $275 but at the moment, you can save 42% by buying it from Amazon today. That means it costs just $159 which is a much more affordable number. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations