The cheapest Roomba model just got a $95 discount

With the growing popularity of robot vacuum deals, you’re going to have to make your purchase immediately if there’s an offer that catches your eye. Here’s a great example — the iRobot Roomba 694, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $275, with a $95 discount from Crutchfield. That means you’ll only have to pay $180 for this reliable cleaning companion, but only if you hurry. There’s no telling how long stocks will last for this sale, so add the robot vacuum to your cart and push through with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 694 may be affordable compared to the brand’s other robot vacuums, but it will get the job done in keeping your floors spotless. It features a three-stage cleaning system that includes an edge-sweeping brush, dual roller brushes, and powerful suction to be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from various surface types. The robot vacuum can last up to 90 minutes on a fully-charged battery, and once it’s done cleaning or when its battery runs low, it will automatically return to its base to recharge.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says sensors are important, and the iRobot Roomba 694 doesn’t disappoint. Dirt Detect sensors determine areas that need more cleaning attentions, reactive sensors prevent it from bumping into furniture and other objects, and cliff-detect sensors make sure that it won’t fall down the stairs or ledges. You can use the iRobot Home app to control the iRobot Roomba 694 and to schedule cleaning sessions, and you can also pair it with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

You’ll be able to take advantage of amazing prices if you take the time to look for Roomba deals, and Crutchfield has one of the best offers that we’ve seen recently. From the iRobot Roomba 694’s relatively cheap sticker price of $275, a $95 discount brings it further down to only $180. That’s excellent value for this dependable robot vacuum, but you need to hurry if you’re interested. There’s chance that the price of the iRobot Roomba 694 goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended that you complete your transaction for it right now.

