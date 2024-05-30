 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The cheapest Roomba model just got a $95 discount

By
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum cleaning a foyer.
iRobot

With the growing popularity of robot vacuum deals, you’re going to have to make your purchase immediately if there’s an offer that catches your eye. Here’s a great example — the iRobot Roomba 694, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $275, with a $95 discount from Crutchfield. That means you’ll only have to pay $180 for this reliable cleaning companion, but only if you hurry. There’s no telling how long stocks will last for this sale, so add the robot vacuum to your cart and push through with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 694 may be affordable compared to the brand’s other robot vacuums, but it will get the job done in keeping your floors spotless. It features a three-stage cleaning system that includes an edge-sweeping brush, dual roller brushes, and powerful suction to be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from various surface types. The robot vacuum can last up to 90 minutes on a fully-charged battery, and once it’s done cleaning or when its battery runs low, it will automatically return to its base to recharge.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says sensors are important, and the iRobot Roomba 694 doesn’t disappoint. Dirt Detect sensors determine areas that need more cleaning attentions, reactive sensors prevent it from bumping into furniture and other objects, and cliff-detect sensors make sure that it won’t fall down the stairs or ledges. You can use the iRobot Home app to control the iRobot Roomba 694 and to schedule cleaning sessions, and you can also pair it with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Related

You’ll be able to take advantage of amazing prices if you take the time to look for Roomba deals, and Crutchfield has one of the best offers that we’ve seen recently. From the iRobot Roomba 694’s relatively cheap sticker price of $275, a $95 discount brings it further down to only $180. That’s excellent value for this dependable robot vacuum, but you need to hurry if you’re interested. There’s  chance that the price of the iRobot Roomba 694 goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended that you complete your transaction for it right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy has tons of Dyson cordless vacuum deals for Memorial Day
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Memorial Day is just around the corner, but you can already take advantage of Dyson deals from Best Buy if you're planning to purchase one of the brand's popular cordless vacuums. They don't come cheap, so you wouldn't want to miss the retailer's discounts for the upcoming holiday. Here are our favorite bargains: the Dyson V8 for $350, for savings of $120 on its original price of $470; the Dyson Outsize for $500, for savings of $100 on its original price of $600, and the Dyson V15 Detect Extra for $600, for savings of $200 on its original price of $800. If any of these offers catch your eye, you should complete the transaction as soon as possible as there may not be enough stock to keep up with the demand for these cordless vacuum deals.
Dyson V8 -- $350, was $70

The Dyson V8 is an older model of the brand's cordless vacuums, but it will still get the job done for most families. It's equipped with a powerful motor that can last for up to 40 minutes from a full charge, with advanced whole-machine filtration that will trap most particles, dust, and allergens. The cordless vacuum easily converts into a handheld vacuum for instances when you need the extra maneuverability such as when cleaning your car's interiors, and it comes with several attachments for various purposes such as the detangling Motorbar cleaner head that deep cleans carpets and hard floors.

Read more
Hurry! The Dyson Airstrait straightener has a rare discount
The Dyson Airstrait straightener in use.

There's always high demand for Dyson deals because the popular brand's products are expensive, though that's understandable considering the premium features that they come with. For example, we think this offer from Best Buy that slashes the price of the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener from $500 to $400 won't last long. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this $100 discount.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener
Unlike the Dyson Corrale, which is another hair straightener by the brand, the Dyson Airstrait can get your hair directly from wet to dry and straight at the same time. You'll have the choice between three temperatures -- 175 degrees Fahrenheit, 230 degrees Fahrenheit, and 285 degrees Fahrenheit -- but no matter which option you go with, you can be sure that your hair won't suffer from any damage because the Dyson Airstrait doesn't use hot plates. Instead, it uses high-pressure airflow to dry and straighten your hair, and the glass bead thermistors in the arms regulate the temperature up to 30 times per second to prevent extreme heat and protect your hair's natural shine.

Read more
Best vacuum deals: Cordless to corded, Dyson to Bissell
LG CordZero all in one stick vacuum with auto empty dock.

Vacuuming can certainly be a chore, but having a good vacuum can make that chore a lot easier, even if it's not necessarily the best vacuums on the market. Even the best robot vacuums don't necessarily compare to a more traditional one that has more power and can pick up more heavy-duty debris and dirt. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent offers on corded vacuums and cordless vacuum deals, and we've done the legwork so you don't have to by collecting some of our favorites below. That said, if you don't feel you have to pick up that much dirt, then you can always check out some of these great robot vacuum deals and Roomba deals instead.
Black + Decker 3-in-1 corded vacuum — $24, was $40

This 3-in-1 corded vacuum by Black + Decker is a great entry-level vacuuming option. It’s something to consider if you have hardwood floors or small spaces to keep clean, such as dorm rooms and apartments. Still it can handle things like area rugs, low-pie carpeting, stairs, upholstery, and car interiors. It has an ultra-light design that makes it easy to move around, as well as easy-glide wheels that make vacuuming easy as well.

Read more