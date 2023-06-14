 Skip to main content
This Roomba robot vacuum is under $200 at Amazon

Whenever iRobot’s Roomba appears in robot vacuum deals, the offers almost always quickly get sold out because of the brand’s popularity. Here’s one that’s still online — the iRobot Roomba 694 for just $179 on Amazon, following a $96 discount on its original price of $275. We’re not sure how much time is left before this bargain gets taken down though, so don’t hesitate with your purchase if you’re interested because you may miss out on getting this robot vacuum for less than $200.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

If you need help in maintaining clean floors, the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum comes to the rescue. It’s powered by a three-stage cleaning system that picks up dirt, dust, and debris from all kinds of floor types, with powerful suction that makes sure that it doesn’t miss anything. Dual multi-surface brushes adapt to different surfaces, an edge-sweeping brush tackles corners and edges, and an auto-adjust cleaning head changes its height as it moves across your house.

Sensor technology makes the best robot vacuums stand out, and is one of the top considerations by our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 694 checks that box with its a full suite of sensors that allow it to move without hitting furniture and other objects, plus Cliff Detect that prevents it from falling down stairs and ledges and Dirt Detect that identifies the areas of the house that need extra attention. The iRobot Roomba can also learn your cleaning habits to eventually provide personalized cleaning suggestions. Once it’s done cleaning, or when it uses up its maximum 90-minute runtime, the iRobot Roomba 694 automatically returns to its base to recharge.

Keep your house clean by investing in a robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba 694, which is on sale from Amazon at $96 off. Instead of $275, you’ll only have to pay $196 for this smart home device, but that’s only if you complete your purchase before the timer runs out on this offer. We’re not sure when that will happen, but it’s highly recommended that you buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum right now so that you can get it for this special price.

