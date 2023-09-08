 Skip to main content
You don’t want to miss this Roomba deal — save $28

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum using smart sensing to focus on dirt and debris.
Amazon has one of the best robot vacuum deals around today with $28 off the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum. Ordinarily priced at $275, it’s down to $247 for a limited time making it an instant best seller in the genre at Amazon. You’re going to need to be fast to snag this deal though so let’s take a quick look at what you need to know about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

No one likes vacuuming manually. It’s an annoying chore that’s vital for making your home look and feel cleaner. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum takes out much of that effort so you can leave the robot vacuum to do all the hard work for you. It’s smart enough to learn your cleaning habits before automatically creating a customized cleaning schedule so it does the best job for you every time, just like the best robot vacuums. It also has Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility so you can use your voice to command the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum to get to work.

None of that would matter if the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum was poor at cleaning but it’s brilliant thanks to its three-stage cleaning system. It also has dual multi-surface brushes that grab dirt from carpets and hard floors. There’s an edge-sweeping brush as well to handle corners and edges effectively. If you’ve been reading up on how to choose a robot vacuum, you’ll know how important this is.

Other useful features include cliff detect so there’s no risk of the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum falling downstairs along with patented dirt detect technology so it knows to home in on the dirtier areas of your home. An auto-adjust cleaning head ensures that the height of the vacuum automatically adapts to your needs so you get a thorough clean every time.

With all the essentials you need from a robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is a fantastic deal at $247 right now at Amazon. Usually priced at $275, you’re saving $28 off the regular price which soon adds up. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

