The iRobot robot vacuum and mop combo is on sale today

By
The iRobot Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop on a white background.
iRobot

If you need help in maintaining clean floors, you may want to turn to Roomba deals. One of the best sources is Crutchfield, which is offering a $120 discount on the iRobot Roomba Combo i5 — an all-in-one device that works as both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. From its original price of $350, it’s down to a more affordable $230, but we’re not sure for how long. If you want to make sure that you get this cleaning machine for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop

When you buy a robot vacuum, you may want to go for a model that also functions as a robot mop so that you only need one device for everything, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba Combo i5 is a great example with its two interchangeable bins — one for vacuuming, and one for vacuuming and mopping. It uses roller brushes, an edge-sweeping brush, and powerful suction to pick up dirt and debris, and if you have the combo bin installed and filled with compatible cleaning fluid, a wicking pad will make sure your floor ends up shiny and clean.

The iRobot Roomba Combo i5 will go through your home in an organized manner, as it moves in neat rows while slipping under and around furniture. It will be able to learn your home’s layout after a while, so you can instruct it using the iRobot Home app to clean specific areas or certain rooms. You’ll also be able to control the robot vacuum and mop through smart home devices that are powered by either Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Related

Why focus on robot vacuum deals when you can get a device that doubles as a robot mop? The iRobot Roomba Combo i5 can answer all of your cleaning needs for a discounted price of $230 from Crutchfield, for savings of $120 on its sticker price of $350. That’s fantastic value for this smart home device, but you need to hurry because there’s no telling when the offer expires. If you think that you need the help of the iRobot Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop, proceed with the transaction immediately to enjoy the discount.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
