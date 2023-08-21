This self-emptying Roomba robot vacuum is $150 off at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO, a self-emptying robot vacuum that can conveniently clean your whole home for you, is currently on sale from Amazon for just $399 instead of $550. The 27% discount, which translates to about $151 in savings, may disappear at any moment, so if you’ve been thinking about taking advantage of robot vacuum deals, this may be the offer that tempts you to pull the trigger. You’ll need to make the decision quickly though, as we’re not sure if the bargain will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum makes it very easy to maintain clean floors, starting with its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. Once it’s done with its tasks or its battery life of up to 75 minutes is over, it returns to its base where it not only recharges for the next session, but it also empties its contents so that you don’t have to do it every time. You’ll only have to take our the accumulated dust and debris once the base is full, which could be up to 60 days depending on how much the robot vacuum picks up.

In addition to automatic dirt disposal, automated scheduling is one of the features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. You can do this with the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO through the iRobot Home app, or with the help of smart home devices that are powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. The robot vacuum will get the job done with its powerful suction, suite of sensors, and intelligent learning system that maps your home and understands your cleaning habits.

If you don’t have a robot vacuum in your home yet, you’re going to love how much help the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO will provide to you and your family. It’s got the muscle to clean all your floors, and the brains to make sure that it always does a great job. You can get the device with a $151 discount from Amazon, so you’ll only have to pay $399 instead of $550, but only if you complete the transaction right now because there’s no telling when its price returns to normal. Don’t miss out on the savings by buying the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum as soon as possible.

