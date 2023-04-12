 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Roomba self-emptying robot vacuum is $250 off at Amazon

Jennifer Allen
By

Amazon has one of the best robot vacuum deals around at the moment with $250 off the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum. It’s usually priced at $650 but with $250 off, it’s down to $399 so you save 39% off the regular price. A great way to cut down on your manual cleaning needs, this is the robot vacuum you need in your life. As always, we’re counting on stock being highly popular so snap it up now if it’s the right fit for your home.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO

While researching how to choose a robot vacuum, you’ve probably seen iRobot mentioned a lot. It’s a great robot vacuum brand that’s responsible for many of the best robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is a super smart robot vacuum. It learns your home’s layout and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can easily direct it to clean any room you want or create a set schedule for it to follow. It’ll clean intelligently in straight lines back and forth, while also being able to navigate around furniture. It even offers personalized cleaning suggestions through learning your habits and routines, so you really don’t need to think too hard here. There’s even Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support if you’d prefer to instruct it with your voice.

As soon as the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO needs to recharge, it’ll head back to base to get back up to scratch. With a 20% larger battery than older models, that happens less often than you think. When it does head home, it uses that time to empty itself into an enclosed bag that captures 99% of particles and can hold up to 60 days of cleanings.

Related

Throughout the vacuuming process, the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO uses a premium 3-stage cleaning system with 10 times the power-lifting suction compared to other Roomba’s. Its patented Dirt Detect technology can also spot dirtier areas and focus on them, cleaning more thoroughly than elsewhere. Dual multi-surface rubber brushes are particularly great when tackling pet hair as you won’t get any tangles here.

A true game changer when it comes to cleaning your home, the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is normally priced at $650. When you buy from Amazon today, you pay just $399 thereby saving $250. This is the ideal time to upgrade your cleaning equipment and see just how much time you save when you delegate vacuuming to your humble robot.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get two Alexa and Google Assistant smart bulbs for $5 today
Two Lenovo Smart Bulbs sitting next to each other on a white background.

If you're looking to add some smart lighting to your home without spending a fortune, Lenovo has a great deal right now on its Lenovo Smart Bulbs. You can buy two for just $5 saving you $23 off the regular price of $28. A saving of 82% is not to be missed and these light bulbs are a great way to dip your toe into smart lighting for less. Let's take a look at why they're worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Bulb
It's easy to think you need to spend a fortune on the best smart light bulbs but that's not always the case. The market for the best cheap smart bulbs is steadily growing with Lenovo keeping things super cheap here. The Lenovo Smart Color Light Bulb is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's possible to adjust brightness and temperature to suit the mood throughout the day. You can also dim the lights or change colors to get things just how you like them. There's a choice of 16 million colors as well as unable white which adjusts the light temperature from 2700K to 6500K.

Read more
Why you need to buy LG’s Cordless Vacuum while it’s $300 off
LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum charging in a vertical charging stand..

This content was produced in partnership with LG.
It might not seem like the most exciting thing to spend a lot of money on but honestly, investing in a great vacuum cleaner makes a ton of difference. After all, whether you like it or not, we all have to regularly clean up our homes, right? Break it down to how frequently you pull out your vacuum cleaner (and triple it if you have young children) and you'll realize you spend a surprising amount of time around that gadget that you almost certainly grudgingly spend money on. The LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum is going to remind you why spending more is almost always worth it. It simplifies your life, making vacuuming so much easier than before. Sure, you may still never look forward to the process but when it's this simple and straightforward, it'll definitely take up less time once you pick up the LG CordZero. It's currently on sale at $300 off at LG bringing it down to $699 with promo code LGVac. That's still a lot for a cordless vacuum but it's a price you'll be willing to pay once you consider it as a valuable investment.

It's the first stick vacuum that is able to charge, store all your tools, and even automatically empty its own dust bin, all from one very sleek docking station. The docking station has that futuristic vibe that's going to look great in your home without stealing too much focus or taking up too much room. Because it empties its own dustbin, you don't have the hassle of doing it yourself or those inevitable times when you forget all about it until you go to clean up at a later date. After all, it's those little chores that soon add up to infuriate and put you off doing the right thing.

Read more
Best robot vacuum mop combo for 2023
A Roborock S5 sucking up dirt on the floor.

Owning a gadget that can automatically vacuum and mop your home is arguably one of the best ways to cut down on your weekly list of chores. Gone are the days of breaking out your mop and constantly emptying your dustbin – with robot vacuum-mop combos, much of your cleaning routine can be automated.

These useful little drones might all share a similar, circular design, but their cleaning prowess can vary greatly. And unless you know what you’re looking for, it’s difficult to figure out which one is better suited for your home than others. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options available in today's market. Here’s a look at the best robot vacuum mop combos of 2023, including picks for all budgets and home-cleaning needs.

Read more