This Roomba self-emptying robot vacuum is $250 off at Amazon

Amazon has one of the best robot vacuum deals around at the moment with $250 off the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum. It’s usually priced at $650 but with $250 off, it’s down to $399 so you save 39% off the regular price. A great way to cut down on your manual cleaning needs, this is the robot vacuum you need in your life. As always, we’re counting on stock being highly popular so snap it up now if it’s the right fit for your home.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO

While researching how to choose a robot vacuum, you’ve probably seen iRobot mentioned a lot. It’s a great robot vacuum brand that’s responsible for many of the best robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is a super smart robot vacuum. It learns your home’s layout and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can easily direct it to clean any room you want or create a set schedule for it to follow. It’ll clean intelligently in straight lines back and forth, while also being able to navigate around furniture. It even offers personalized cleaning suggestions through learning your habits and routines, so you really don’t need to think too hard here. There’s even Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support if you’d prefer to instruct it with your voice.

As soon as the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO needs to recharge, it’ll head back to base to get back up to scratch. With a 20% larger battery than older models, that happens less often than you think. When it does head home, it uses that time to empty itself into an enclosed bag that captures 99% of particles and can hold up to 60 days of cleanings.

Throughout the vacuuming process, the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO uses a premium 3-stage cleaning system with 10 times the power-lifting suction compared to other Roomba’s. Its patented Dirt Detect technology can also spot dirtier areas and focus on them, cleaning more thoroughly than elsewhere. Dual multi-surface rubber brushes are particularly great when tackling pet hair as you won’t get any tangles here.

A true game changer when it comes to cleaning your home, the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is normally priced at $650. When you buy from Amazon today, you pay just $399 thereby saving $250. This is the ideal time to upgrade your cleaning equipment and see just how much time you save when you delegate vacuuming to your humble robot.

