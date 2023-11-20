This Roomba Black Friday deal is so good I had to look twice

Best Buy is ruling the roost with awesome robot vacuum Black Friday deals with a huge $525 off the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum. It normally costs $900 but it’s down to $375 for a limited time only making it easily one of the biggest Black Friday deals around right now. If you’re keen to get your home cleaner with the minimal amount of effort, you’re going to love this offer. Check it out now by either tapping the button below or reading on while we explain all.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Responsible for many of the best robot vacuums, Roomba is the name you should always try to seek out when buying a robot vacuum. With the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, you don’t even have to worry about vacuuming for months at a time. Thanks to the robot being able to empty itself, it can handle it all by itself for up to 60 days at a time saving you from doing anything if you don’t want to.

It has a premium 3-stage cleaning system with 10 times the power-lifting suction of other robot vacuums. It has unique dual multi-surface rubber brushes so it can cope with long or pet hair, with its brushes adjusting and flexing to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. A high-efficiency filter helps trap 99% of cat and dog dander allergens to keep your home in good shape.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is also super smart offering what the best robot vacuums with mapping technology provide. It has vSLAM navigation so the robot vacuum can learn the layout of your home before building personal SMart Maps so that it figures out the best way to clean and navigate in neat and efficient rows. You can also assign Keep Out Zones like a child’s play area or where your dog eats so that the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum avoids it.

Any time you want to be more hands-on with the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, you don’t need to use your hands. It has voice assistant support so you can simply instruct it to tidy up a certain area from a whole room to simply cleaning under the kitchen table. Otherwise, the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum follows its schedule that will work best for you, even suggesting extra cleaning during allergy or pet shedding season.

Super smart, the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is normally $900. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $375 representing a fantastic bargain compared to usual. The $525 saving is unlikely to stick around for long so buy it now before you miss out.

