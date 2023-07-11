The Roomba j6+ robot vacuum is currently the cheapest its ever been

If you’re done with spring cleaning — and never want to deal with that again — you should consider getting a robot vacuum. They take almost all the work out of keeping your floors clean. They can be a big investment, but Prime Day robot vacuum deals can take quite a bit of money of they price tag. Right now one of the best iRobot models out there, the Roomba j6+, is the cheapest its ever been. During Prime Day Roomba deals, the j6+ is only $500. Considering it’s normally $800, and it’s only ever gone as low as $650, this is an incredible deal. Don’t wait any longer, since Prime Day deals will be over soon.

Why you should buy the Roomba j6+ robot vacuum during Prime Day

The Roomba j6+ has all the features you’d expect from a robot vacuum, and a few surprises to boot. It has a powerful vacuum that works in three separate to pick up all the dust and crumbs in the house. It has a brush specifically designed for edges, so it can run right up against the baseboard without leaving a line of crumbs behind. In terms of its cleaning power, it has a few fancy features that you’ll be thankful for. It can detect and avoid cat and dog poop, so you won’t ever deal with that potential disaster. It also avoids cords, so you won’t be fishing your phone charger out of the Roomba if you leave it dangling.

The biggest advantage with the j6+ and similar high-end Roomba models is the auto-emptying feature. The Roomba knows when it’s full, takes a trip back to its base to empty itself and recharge, then picks up right where it left off. The Roomba maps out your house, so it takes the same route every day and gets more efficient with time. If you have a spot you need it to clean on demand, you can just tell the Roomba to come to you and clean and it will show up right away. You can do this through the app or literally with your voice by connecting the Roomba to your smart speakers. Read our Roomba guide for more interesting features.

The Roomba j6+ is currently down to just $500 during Prime Day. That’s $300 off its normal price and $150 cheaper than it has ever been at Amazon. If you’re been considering a robot vacuum, take advantage of this shopping holiday.

