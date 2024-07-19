 Skip to main content
It’s not too late to get 50% off a Roomba at Amazon

By
iRobot Roomba j7 plus 7550 robot vacuum in charging dock by entryway.
iRobot

The robot vacuum deals of Prime Day were amazing, but if you missed them, the good news is that there’s at least one offer that you can still shop right now — the iRobot Roomba j7+ for only $400, following a $400 discount from Amazon on its original price of $800. You don’t want to miss this chance to get this robot vacuum for half-price. Once it’s gone, Black Friday will likely be your next opportunity. If you’re interested, you should add the cleaning device to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

If you want a robot vacuum that will make life much easier for you by taking charge of keeping your floors clean, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba j7+. It features the brand’s three-stage cleaning system that will be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and once it’s done, it will return to its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal station that can hold waste for up to 60 days before you need to empty it yourself.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum places great importance on sensors, and the iRobot Roomba j7+ doesn’t disappoint. It’s capable of recognizing and avoiding common objects so it doesn’t bump into things or get tangled up, and it can also create maps of your home so that you’ll be able to give it instructions on rooms to clean and avoid. The robot vacuum will also be able to suggest personalized cleaning schedules after it learns your habits and routines.

There were all kinds of Prime Day deals for robot vacuums, but even with the shopping event long gone, there are some holdover offers that you should check out. One of our favorites is Amazon’s 50% discount for the iRobot Roomba j7+, which slashes its price from $800 to $400. You’re going to get amazing value from this robot vacuum at half-price, but if you want to pocket the $400 in savings, you’re going to have to hurry with the transaction because the bargain may get taken down at any minute.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
