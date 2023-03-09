If you’re thinking that you need help in keeping your floor clean, you’ll want to buy a robot vacuum. iRobot’s Roomba is the most popular brand for the smart home devices, and you’re in luck because Amazon just launched a big sale that slashed the prices of some of its most popular models. We’ve gathered some of the best Roomba deals that you can shop right now, but you need to be quick with your decision because we don’t expect these offers to last very long.

Roomba 694 — $179, was $275

The iRobot Roomba 694 is an affordable robot vacuum, but it’s got what it takes to maintain spotless floors in your home. It features the brand’s three-stage cleaning system that can lift all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris from any surface, as well as its Dirt Detect technology that will make the robot vacuum focus on the areas of your home that require more attention. The iRobot Roomba 694 has a full suite of sensors that lets it avoid colliding into furniture and falling off ledges, which our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says is one of the features to consider. It can run for 90 minutes before it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

Roomba i3 EVO — $249, was $350

The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO features more powerful suction and a smarter cleaning system, as it can create an Imprint Smart Map of your home to allow you to choose specific rooms for the robot vacuum to clean. The robot vacuum also has dual multi-surface rubber brushes that not only adjust to different floor types, but also avoid getting tangled when picking up pet hair. The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO can also learn your cleaning habits so it can offer suggestions, such as extra sessions during the pollen and shedding seasons.

Roomba s9+ — $799, was $1,000

The iRobot Roomba s9+ sits on top of our list of the best robot vacuums because it combines excellent cleaning performance with a host of smart features. It can learn your home’s layout and build Smart Maps with vSLAM navigation, and its Careful Drive Mode allows it to avoid bumping into objects. The robot vacuum also offers personalized cleaning suggestions, and it works with smart home devices that are powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa so that you can have it start cleaning using voice commands.

Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 Bundle — $949, was $1,600

If you’re willing to splurge on robot vacuum deals, you might as well go for a bundle that includes a robot mop for the ultimate cleaning solution. Partnering with the iRobot Roomba s9+ is the Braava Jet m6, which you can also direct when and where to clean, and with its Precision Jet Spray, it can remove sticky messes and kitchen grease that robot vacuums can’t handle. The Braava Jet m6 is as smart as the iRobot Roomba s9+, and you can get them both to clean with a simple request to your voice assistant.

Editors' Recommendations