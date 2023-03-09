 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is having a big sale on Roomba robot vacuums, from $179

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re thinking that you need help in keeping your floor clean, you’ll want to buy a robot vacuum. iRobot’s Roomba is the most popular brand for the smart home devices, and you’re in luck because Amazon just launched a big sale that slashed the prices of some of its most popular models. We’ve gathered some of the best Roomba deals that you can shop right now, but you need to be quick with your decision because we don’t expect these offers to last very long.

Roomba 694 — $179, was $275

iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 694 is an affordable robot vacuum, but it’s got what it takes to maintain spotless floors in your home. It features the brand’s three-stage cleaning system that can lift all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris from any surface, as well as its Dirt Detect technology that will make the robot vacuum focus on the areas of your home that require more attention. The iRobot Roomba 694 has a full suite of sensors that lets it avoid colliding into furniture and falling off ledges, which our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says is one of the features to consider. It can run for 90 minutes before it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

Roomba i3 EVO — $249, was $350

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus on floor
John Velasco / Digital Trends

The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO features more powerful suction and a smarter cleaning system, as it can create an Imprint Smart Map of your home to allow you to choose specific rooms for the robot vacuum to clean. The robot vacuum also has dual multi-surface rubber brushes that not only adjust to different floor types, but also avoid getting tangled when picking up pet hair. The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO can also learn your cleaning habits so it can offer suggestions, such as extra sessions during the pollen and shedding seasons.

Related

Roomba s9+ — $799, was $1,000

The iRobot Roomba S9 Plus robot vacuum cleaning the floor near the wall.

The iRobot Roomba s9+ sits on top of our list of the best robot vacuums because it combines excellent cleaning performance with a host of smart features. It can learn your home’s layout and build Smart Maps with vSLAM navigation, and its Careful Drive Mode allows it to avoid bumping into objects. The robot vacuum also offers personalized cleaning suggestions, and it works with smart home devices that are powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa so that you can have it start cleaning using voice commands.

Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 Bundle — $949, was $1,600

If you’re willing to splurge on robot vacuum deals, you might as well go for a bundle that includes a robot mop for the ultimate cleaning solution. Partnering with the iRobot Roomba s9+ is the Braava Jet m6, which you can also direct when and where to clean, and with its Precision Jet Spray, it can remove sticky messes and kitchen grease that robot vacuums can’t handle. The Braava Jet m6 is as smart as the iRobot Roomba s9+, and you can get them both to clean with a simple request to your voice assistant.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
December 30, 2022
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer's offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn't wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it's highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) -- $240, was $300

Between Xbox Series X and S deals, gamers will be fine going for the cheaper Microsoft Xbox Series S if they prefer digital downloads for their games instead of physical copies. You'll enjoy lightning-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second, with the option to use the console as a streaming device for content on all the popular services like Netflix and Disney+. With the Xbox Series S, you'll be able to play the best Xbox Series X games as well as titles from the previous Xbox generations due to its backwards compatibility feature, so you'll never run out of games to play on the console.

Read more
ECOVACS holiday robot vacuum deals make for the cleanest Christmas gifts
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
December 9, 2022
ECOVACS X1 Omni smart robot vacuum series holidays

This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS.
Let's be honest, cleaning is no fun, but it's something we all have to do. As we inch closer to the holidays, especially for those hosting others, the need to clean is going to ramp up. What if a lot of the work could be automated, and taken over by smart technologies -- such as smart robotic vacuums? Well, it can, at least as far as vacuuming and mopping are concerned, and we have the lead on some excellent holiday robot vacuum deals, particularly from ECOVACS. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 family delivers industry-leading functions, smart features, and interactive experiences in the best possible ways. In what ECOVACS calls Phase 2.0, they’ve significantly enhanced the capabilities and functionality of the DEEBOT series. And with that smarter functionality comes more freedom for you, as the robots clean better than ever before -- saving you lots of time.

Above all, they make excellent Christmas gifts for family and friends, and even yourself. Why not gift yourself more time to spend with everyone you love? ECOVACS is offering a variety of holiday robot vacuum deals in the U.K., starting December 9th and running until December 22nd. The original XI OMNI will be £849, instead of its usual £1,499, so you’re saving an incredible £650 while that deal is active. In the U.S., it’ll be on sale for $999, down from $1,549. Now's a great time to snag a smart vacuum from ECOVACS that you can wrap up and nestle under the tree. See that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 family and Phases 2.0 and 3.0.
Save Now (UK)
Save Now (US)
 
Next-generation smart functionality comes home for the holidays

Read more
Walmart shoppers love this robot vacuum, and it’s $96 today
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
November 30, 2022
The Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum makes light work of a floor covered in crumbs.

If you’ve got a house to keep clean and want some modern convenience to enhance the process, robot vacuum deals are what you need. One that really stands out today is at Walmart, where you can get the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $96. This is a massive discount of $154, as the popular robot vacuum regularly costs $250. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as more than 1,000 have been purchased since yesterday, according to the Walmart website, and there’s no telling how long inventory will last.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum
The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is a quality option if you’re scouring the best robot vacuums for pet hair or the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors. It’s an incredibly capable vacuum with the modern smart capabilities found in most robot vacuums. It features three brushes to loosen particles, a three-layer filtration system, and a dustbin to capture daily messes. Powerful suction makes cleaning thorough, while a brushless motor keeps the Anker Eufy 25C as quiet as a robot vacuum can get. It’s able to run for up to 100 minutes on a single battery charge, and with its modern smarts, it’s able to return itself to its base station for charging all on its own.

Read more