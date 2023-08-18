This bundle deal saves you $350 on a robot vacuum and robot mop

If you’re planning to buy from robot vacuum deals, why not check out a bundle that also includes a robot mop for a complete cleaning solution? iRobot’s Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop are currently available from Amazon for $899, for savings of $350 on their combined price of $1,249. That’s a 28% discount on a pair of devices that will make sure that your floors are always spotless, but you need to make the purchase right now because we’re not sure if the offer will still be around for you to shop tomorrow.

Why you should buy iRobot’s Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop

The iRobot Roomba s9+ is in our roundup of the best robot vacuums as the most versatile, with superb cleaning performance due to its powerful suction and three-stage cleaning system and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. The device also checks all the boxes for the features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum — it’s capable of multi-floor smart mapping, it comes with sensors to navigate around objects and detect dirtier areas, it allows automated scheduling through the iRobot Home app, and it empties itself into its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal.

The iRobot Braava Jet m6 teams up with the iRobot Roomba s9+ for comprehensive cleaning. The robot mop features a precision jet spray that removes sticky messes and kitchen grease, while its maximized-edge design allows it to get into corners and edges. You’ll just have to make sure to add water to its tank before it gets empty, and the robot mop will handle the rest.

There’s no shame in admitting that you need assistance in keeping your home clean. Help will be on the way if you purchase this bundle from Amazon that combines iRobot’s Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop. They’re yours for just $899, following a $350 discount on their original price of $1,249. However, if you want to get the bundle at 28% off, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction today because the offer may be gone sooner than you expect. You won’t regret it if you buy iRobot’s Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop right now.

