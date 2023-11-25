Even with a surplus of Black Friday deals still taking place there are some Cyber Monday deals starting to pop up as well. This makes now a great time to stock up on some smart home tech such as a portable power station. One of the best deals we’ve seen is on the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station, which includes two 100-watt solar panels for its $899 Cyber Monday price at Amazon. This is an impressive discount of $750, as this bundle regularly costs $1,649. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station

Jackery has several models that are always in contention to be one of the best portable power stations. The Jackery Explorer 1000, however, not only makes our list, but tops it off as the best overall portable power station on the market. With this portable power station around you can get access to clean and unlimited solar energy. It comes with a smart MPPT controller for optimal charging efficiency, as well as two Jackery SolarSaga 100-watt solar panels. This panels can charge from 0% to a full charge in about eight hours via sunlight, or just 5.5 hours if you want to plug it in to an AC outlet for charging.

There are a lot of great ways to put the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station to use around the house. It can serve as a backup power source in the event that the power goes out. This makes it a good pickup if you live in areas with hurricane seasons or tornado seasons. It can also be something you keep in the car in case you run into a need for an AC outlet or some additional power. Camping and other outdoor adventures are another good way to put it to use in this way, as having it available to keep devices charged in the wild can be helpful. It can also power things like small refrigerators and other small appliances used for tailgating, camping, and even van-living.

You can grab the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with two 100-watt solar panels at Amazon for $899. This bundle typically costs $1,649, which makes this deal worth an impressive savings of $750.

