Time and time again, I recommend that everyone have a portable power station or backup power solution handy. It doesn’t matter if you live in a traditional family home, an RV, or a cabin, or if you’re off-grid somewhere in a remote location — I’m jealous if you are — you need power. You’ll need it to power small appliances for cooking, to charge your phone or devices to stay in contact with friends and family, or just about anything else electronically-inclined. A power station gives you the option to charge from anywhere, anytime. Often, they have super convenient features like being able to charge the station with solar power by connecting a solar panel. Today, Target has the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus portable power station on sale for $240, normally $300, which saves you $60. It has a 78,00 mAh battery capacity with fast-charging support, smart app controls, and much more.

Why the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus portable power station would be good to have

This power station has a 78,00 mAh battery capacity. That’s enough to charge most smartphones 25 to 30 times. You can also charge most laptops three or four times, keep a CPAP machine going for up to four nights, or power a small refrigerator for about four or five hours. Of course, it will also power up lighting, charge other electronics like drones or game consoles, power a coffee machine, and more. Plus, with fast-charging support, it only takes two hours to get the station fully charged through an outlet. It takes about 9.5 hours to charge with a single Jackery SolarSaga 40-watt solar panel.

Most importantly, it’s lightweight and portable. It weighs only 8.27 pounds so it would be easy to lug around a campsite. Plus, it has a built-in handle. Smart app controls through Jackery’s app allow you to check real-time charging status. You can also configure various settings in the app, as well. Don’t worry. You don’t have to use the app if you don’t want to or don’t want to waste your phone’s battery.

You also get several multifunctional outlets, including one pure sine wave AC outlet up to 300 watts, two 100-watt type C PD ports, a car port, and a 15-watt USB-A port. With all those ports you can charge up to five smart devices simultaneously. Moreover, since it’s electric and produces no emissions, you can use this power station indoors and out. In fact, it’s excellent to have during a storm or intermittent outage. You can keep all your important gear charged and powered up.

Normally $300, Target is offering the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus portable power station for $240 today, saving you $60.