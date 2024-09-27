 Skip to main content
This Jackery solar generator comes with two solar panels — $650 off

By
Jackery solar generator on a white background.
Jackery

For one of the best portable power station deals, head over to Amazon. As one of its limited time deals, Amazon took 39% off the Jackery Solar Generator 1000. Usually $1,649, it’s down to $999, so you’re saving $650 off the regular price. If you’re looking for a way to make sure you’re never without power at home or when you’re camping or traveling, this is the perfect way to do so. Here’s what it has to offer, but bear in mind that this is a limited time deal so it’s going to end soon.

Why you should buy the Jackery Solar Generator 1000

Jackery makes some of the best portable power stations around, so you’re in safe hands with the Jackery Solar Generator 1000. It offers 100% green energy with its smart MPPT controller allowing for optimal charging efficiency. It can be fully charged within 8 hours with two Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels, or you can get to 80% in only 5.5 hours via AC wall outlet charging.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 is easy to use thanks to the ergonomic shape of its handle, so you can easily carry it from your truck or move around the home. It also has a speedy 60-second setup, so you’re all set in no time.

Related

Capable of powering 90% of home appliances with 1002Wh and eight outlets, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 is versatile. It has three AC outlets, one USB-A, one USB-A quick charge, along with three USB-C with power delivery, and one car outlet as well.

Despite all that power, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 makes virtually no noise, so it’s perfect for relaxing on your camping trips while still having the benefit of power. When at home, you’ll be delighted to be able to use a coffee maker for 88 minutes or an electric grill for 50 minutes, potentially saving you from caffeinated mornings or hungry nights.

Usually $1,649, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 has been reduced by 39% at Amazon. That means it’s down to $999, which is a great price for what it has to offer. The $650 discount is one of Amazon’s limited time deals, meaning it will end and probably soon. Check it out now before you miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
