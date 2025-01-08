Jackery’s new solar panels are indistinguishable from your roof

When you think of solar panels on a home, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? In most cases, it’s the square, black photovoltaic cells. While those do work, they aren’t the most aesthetically pleasing. This is an issue, especially in communities with draconic HOAs. The Jackery Solar Roof offers an attractive alternative that’s practically indistinguishable from terracotta roofing tiles.

The Solar Roof has a conversion rate of over 25%. That might not sound like a lot, but the average efficiency rating of solar panels is typically between 15% and 22%, putting Jackery far ahead of the pack. These panels are tougher than a normal roof, too; they’re impact and hail resistant and come with a 30-year warranty. That’s right, 30 years (and the average lifespan of a normal roof is only 20 years).

The Jackery Solar Roof is just one part of the puzzle. It ties into the HomePower Energy System and helps cut back on energy costs, storing up solar energy for use later and reducing reliance on the power grid. With energy costs on an upward trend, this system offers a way to cut back on expenses. Of course, the initial install cost is high — somewhere between $7,000 and $20,000 on average — but if you plan to stay in your home for the next decade or more, it’s likely to pay for itself. The battery can range in size from 7.7kWh to 15.4kWh, up to a maximum of 123.2kWh per inverter.

Another essential part of the system is the HomePower Hub. This part helps manage the energy load, providing power to the parts of your home that need it, when they need it. It can transfer power from one area to another quickly, switching in just under 10 milliseconds.

Rounding out the whole package is the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 (there are other parts of the system, but they’re more technical). Unlike the Explorer 3000v2, the 5000 is not portable unless you want to haul it around on a dolly. Two of the Jackery 5000 units can deliver up to 14,400W of power, and if you equip them with all possible extensions, the whole ecosystem can provide a mind-blowing 60kWh of power. For reference, the average home uses about half that per day.

Installing a solar system will yield immediate results, but it’s better thought of as a long-term investment. The system, given time, will more than pay for itself, and the expansive warranty will cover most potential damages. If you plan to invest in a solar energy, consider looking at the potential tax credits you might qualify for.