Luxury appliance manufacturer Jennair wants to rock your world, or at least your kitchen. Jennair hopes to inspire you to personalize your cooking environment with its edgy design styles, Rise and Noir, each with newly enhanced digital features.

When Jennair releases an appliance design line, the company goes beyond current trends like matte finishes or new stainless steel exterior color choices. The latest Jennair launch stresses art and design, as did last spring’s leather column refrigerator announcement. If the Rise and Noir appliance appearances surprise or even startle you, Jennair’s designers will be proud — just so long as you don’t hate the looks.

The Rise and Noir designs are available now for custom order in Jennair showrooms. Both lines include full suites of appliances including column-style and built-in refrigerators, ranges, rangetops, wall ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, and wine centers.

Personalize your dream kitchen

Jennair’s news release and the accompanying images highlight the new design elements rather than individual appliance models. Stressing the new lines owners’ opportunity to personalize their environments, Jennair showed the appliances in dream kitchen settings.

jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances mr jen 25329 004 001
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances mr jen 25329 004 002
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances mr jen 25329 004 003
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances mr jen 25329 004
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances mr jen 25329 004 005

You’ve got the look

Jennair presented the Rise and Noir ranges and rangetops images with black backgrounds and highlighted professional and techno elements. It’s not much of a leap to picture Darth Vader leaning over the griddle on the Rise range.

jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances 48 rise range
48-inch Rise range
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances noir 36 range
36-inch Noir range
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances rise range with griddles
Does Darth Vader cook on this griddle-topped RIse range?
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances jenn x noir 2
Downdraft for the Jennair Noir grill top.

The Noir line’s column refrigerator images are especially dramatic, showing off the appliance’s gray interior.

jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances noir column
Jennair Noir column refrigerator
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances p180171 002c
Jennair Noir column refrigerator - empty so you can see its unique look

Digital appliance features

“For owners, JennAir integrates seamlessly into their digital lives, powered by an uncompromising mobile experience to deliver the meaningful, custom interactions consumers deserve from true luxury products.” From Jennair’s words to your eyes, the previous statement from the launch news release captures four elements the company espouses: mobility, uncompromising experience, interaction, and luxury.

The Noir and Rise appliances utilize a mobile app and a new Jennair Epicenter, the company’s customer support service. The appliances connect to Wi-Fi and can also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices.

New Jennair digital features include remote access and control, recipes, monthly appliance usage, maintenance status reports, and automatic dishwashing supply reordering when you sync the dishwasher to your Amazon account, and one-touch support.

Kitchen-centric smart homes give appliance manufacturers nearly free rein to integrate digital features you never knew you needed but may come to consider necessities. Jennair strives to go beyond the functional elements of kitchen appliances with “distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces.”

Inviting consumers to connect with a “badass call agent at the Jennair Epicenter,” here’s how the company lays out its mission statement: “With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today’s luxury consumer deserves.”

