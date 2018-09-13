Digital Trends
The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip can control 6 devices, charge 3 others

Patrick Hearn
For many people, the idea of a smart home is limited by the amount of money it would cost to set up. The idea of spending hundreds of dollars on connected to devices stops people from experimenting. However, there are plenty of ways to turn “dumb” devices into connected devices, and the new Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power strip is the latest one on the market.

This Wi-Fi power strip is exactly what it sounds like: It connects to your Wi-Fi network and gives you the ability to connect to and monitor all devices plugged into the strip. The power strip works with the Kasa Smart mobile app to give users complete control over their devices. For homeowners that want more control over their fire safety, the ability to turn power on and off remotely is a must. It also allows users to monitor the amount of power used by each device, which allows for better control of energy expenditure and a lower utility bill each month.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power strip can control six devices and charge three others at the same time. The three charging ports are all USB ports, which makes them ideal for users with a number of smart devices like phones, tablets, and certain game consoles.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power strip is also compatible with smart artificial intelligence assistants like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Microsoft Cortana. Voice commands can be given to activate and disable specific outlets. Schedules can be set for specific outlets within the power strip to automatically power certain devices throughout the day. The power strip is available for order via Amazon as of Thursday, September 13.

Smart power strips provide a cost-effective way to add smart home technology into your home. You don’t have to upgrade every device you own. Many products like coffee makers and lamps can be programmed to power on and off at a given time through the use of a device like the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power strip. For people with no prior exposure to smart home technology, a smart power strip is one of the easiest ways and most cost-effective ways to ramp up the intelligence of a home.

